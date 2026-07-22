Samsung couldn't wait for Unpacked to release this big Galaxy Watch upgrade

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has started rolling out a redesigned Galaxy Wearable app just hours before Galaxy Unpacked.

The update introduces a cleaner interface, a revamped Home screen, improved navigation, and a redesigned watch face browser.

Samsung has wasted no time bringing one of its upcoming One UI 9 Watch changes to users. Just hours before Galaxy Unpacked kicks off, the company has started rolling out a redesigned version of the Galaxy Wearable app, giving Galaxy Watch owners an early taste of what’s coming with the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

The update, which was previously spotted in leaked screenshots earlier this month, is now beginning to reach users.

The refreshed app introduces a cleaner interface with Samsung’s newer One UI design language, replacing the old all-black look with subtle gradients, floating cards, and a more organized layout.

Navigation has also become simplified with three tabs, including Watch Faces, Home, and Settings, making it easier to jump between customization and device management.

The biggest improvement is arguably the new Home tab. Instead of acting as little more than a gateway to settings, it now shows your connected Galaxy Watch, battery status, estimated remaining battery life, and quick shortcuts to commonly used options like notifications, Tiles, apps, and quick panel.

Samsung has also revamped the watch face browser, which now displays each face in a full watch preview rather than flat thumbnails, making it easier to see what it’ll actually look like before applying it.

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