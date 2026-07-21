Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 specs and pricing leak in full ahead of launch

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR The specs of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 have leaked in full ahead of tomorrow’s launch.

The leak details sizes, displays, memory, storage, connectivity, battery sizes, and more.

European pricing reportedly starts at €409 for the Watch 9, while the Ultra 2 could cost €749.

Samsung is due to unveil its next-generation smartwatches tomorrow, but at this rate, there may not be much left for the company to reveal. A new leak appears to expose the full specification sheets for the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, along with their expected European prices.

What improvements do you need to see to upgrade to the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2? 1463 votes Better battery life 49 % A redesigned case 18 % Improved heart rate accuracy 9 % Broader compatibility for advanced health features 11 % A more affordable price 11 % Other (let us know in the comments!) 2 %

Roland Quandt of WinFuture just reported the detailed information ahead of Samsung’s launch event. The fresh specs and prices follow a separate leak from tipster Evan Blass yesterday, which revealed marketing materials highlighting features such as the new Snapdragon Wear Elite processor, improved health tools, and several major upgrades for the Watch Ultra 2.

You can see a full rundown of the rumored specs of each upcoming smartwatch in the table below.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Galaxy Watch 9 Colors

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 47mm: Titanium Silver, Titanium Gray

Galaxy Watch 9 44mm: Graphite, Silver

40mm: Graphite, Cream

Dimensions & Weight

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 47mm: 47.4 x 47.1 x 10.7mm (61.5g)

Galaxy Watch 9 44mm: 46.0 x 43.7 x 8.6mm (34.0g)

40mm: 42.7 x 40.4 x 8.6mm (31.5g)

Display

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Sapphire Crystal

47 mm: 1.52 inches (38.5 mm), 498 x 498 pixels

Super AMOLED, full color always on display, up to 5000 nits

Galaxy Watch 9 Sapphire Crystal

44 mm: 1.47 inches (480 x 480 pixels)

40 mm: 1.34 inches (438 x 438 pixels)

Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, up to 3000 nits

Processor

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Qualcomm SDW6100 (penta core, 3 nm)

Galaxy Watch 9 Qualcomm SDW6100 (penta core, 3 nm)

RAM & Storage

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 2 GB + 64 GB

Galaxy Watch 9 2 GB + 32 GB

Battery

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 800 mAh

Galaxy Watch 9 44 mm: 445 mAh

40 mm: 390 mAh

Charging

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 High-Frequency Fast Charging

(WPC-based wireless charging)

Galaxy Watch 9 Fast Charging

(WPC-based wireless charging)

Operating System

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 7)

Galaxy Watch 9 Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 7)

User interface

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 One UI 9 Watch

Galaxy Watch 9 One UI 9 Watch

Sensors

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Samsung BioActive Sensor (optical biosignal sensor + electrical heart signal + bioelectrical impedance analysis), temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor

Galaxy Watch 9 Samsung BioActive Sensor (optical biosignal sensor + electrical heart signal + bioelectrical impedance analysis), temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor

Connectivity

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz + 5GHz, NFC, L1+L5 dual-frequency GPS

Galaxy Watch 9 LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz + 5GHz, NFC, L1+L5 dual-frequency GPS

Robustness & Waterproofing

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 10ATM+ / IP69K / MIL-STD-810H / EN13319

Galaxy Watch 9 5ATM+ / IP68 / MIL-STD-810H

Compatibility

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 Android 13.0 or higher with more than 1.5 GB of RAM

Galaxy Watch 9 Android 13.0 or higher with more than 1.5 GB of RAM



The full sheets include the less glamorous but equally useful details, such as case sizes, display specifications, memory, storage, connectivity options, battery capacities, dimensions, and available colors. They also show that Samsung will once again offer the regular Galaxy Watch in Bluetooth and LTE versions, while the Ultra 2 will come with LTE connectivity as standard.

The new leak also highlights a few more specialized workout options, including a trail-running mode, a Nutrition Alert feature that uses perspiration, and an exclusive app for divers that’s expected to arrive later in the year. Samsung fans will be happy to hear that battery capacities have been bolstered across the board.

According to the report, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 9 will cost €409 ($466) with Bluetooth or €459 ($523) with LTE. The larger 44mm version is reportedly priced at €439 ($500) and €489 ($557), respectively. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is expected to cost €749 ($854).

Those prices would represent an increase over Samsung’s current watches in Europe, although regional pricing often doesn’t translate neatly into what buyers will pay in the US. We’ll get the official figures, along with confirmation of the leaked Galaxy Watch specs, when Samsung holds its Unpacked event tomorrow.

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