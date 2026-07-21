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Wearables and health

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 specs and pricing leak in full ahead of launch

A fresh leak purports to reveal the full specs sheet of both upcoming smartwatches, as well as likely European pricing.
By

Jul 21, 2026 — 5:53 PM ET

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2025 Titanium Blue closeup on case and watch face
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority
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TL;DR
  • The specs of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 and Ultra 2 have leaked in full ahead of tomorrow’s launch.
  • The leak details sizes, displays, memory, storage, connectivity, battery sizes, and more.
  • European pricing reportedly starts at €409 for the Watch 9, while the Ultra 2 could cost €749.

Samsung is due to unveil its next-generation smartwatches tomorrow, but at this rate, there may not be much left for the company to reveal. A new leak appears to expose the full specification sheets for the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, along with their expected European prices.

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Roland Quandt of WinFuture just reported the detailed information ahead of Samsung’s launch event. The fresh specs and prices follow a separate leak from tipster Evan Blass yesterday, which revealed marketing materials highlighting features such as the new Snapdragon Wear Elite processor, improved health tools, and several major upgrades for the Watch Ultra 2.

You can see a full rundown of the rumored specs of each upcoming smartwatch in the table below.

Galaxy Watch Ultra 2Galaxy Watch 9
Colors
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
47mm: Titanium Silver, Titanium Gray
Galaxy Watch 9
44mm: Graphite, Silver
40mm: Graphite, Cream
Dimensions & Weight
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
47mm: 47.4 x 47.1 x 10.7mm (61.5g)
Galaxy Watch 9
44mm: 46.0 x 43.7 x 8.6mm (34.0g)
40mm: 42.7 x 40.4 x 8.6mm (31.5g)
Display
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
Sapphire Crystal
47 mm: 1.52 inches (38.5 mm), 498 x 498 pixels
Super AMOLED, full color always on display, up to 5000 nits
Galaxy Watch 9
Sapphire Crystal
44 mm: 1.47 inches (480 x 480 pixels)
40 mm: 1.34 inches (438 x 438 pixels)
Super AMOLED, Full Color Always On Display, up to 3000 nits
Processor
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
Qualcomm SDW6100 (penta core, 3 nm)
Galaxy Watch 9
Qualcomm SDW6100 (penta core, 3 nm)
RAM & Storage
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
2 GB + 64 GB
Galaxy Watch 9
2 GB + 32 GB
Battery
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
800 mAh
Galaxy Watch 9
44 mm: 445 mAh
40 mm: 390 mAh
Charging
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
High-Frequency Fast Charging
(WPC-based wireless charging)
Galaxy Watch 9
Fast Charging
(WPC-based wireless charging)
Operating System
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 7)
Galaxy Watch 9
Wear OS Powered by Samsung (Wear OS 7)
User interface
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
One UI 9 Watch
Galaxy Watch 9
One UI 9 Watch
Sensors
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
Samsung BioActive Sensor (optical biosignal sensor + electrical heart signal + bioelectrical impedance analysis), temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor
Galaxy Watch 9
Samsung BioActive Sensor (optical biosignal sensor + electrical heart signal + bioelectrical impedance analysis), temperature sensor, accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor
Connectivity
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz + 5GHz, NFC, L1+L5 dual-frequency GPS
Galaxy Watch 9
LTE, Bluetooth 6.0, Wi-Fi 2.4GHz + 5GHz, NFC, L1+L5 dual-frequency GPS
Robustness & Waterproofing
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
10ATM+ / IP69K / MIL-STD-810H / EN13319
Galaxy Watch 9
5ATM+ / IP68 / MIL-STD-810H
Compatibility
Galaxy Watch Ultra 2
Android 13.0 or higher with more than 1.5 GB of RAM
Galaxy Watch 9
Android 13.0 or higher with more than 1.5 GB of RAM

The full sheets include the less glamorous but equally useful details, such as case sizes, display specifications, memory, storage, connectivity options, battery capacities, dimensions, and available colors. They also show that Samsung will once again offer the regular Galaxy Watch in Bluetooth and LTE versions, while the Ultra 2 will come with LTE connectivity as standard.

The new leak also highlights a few more specialized workout options, including a trail-running mode, a Nutrition Alert feature that uses perspiration, and an exclusive app for divers that’s expected to arrive later in the year. Samsung fans will be happy to hear that battery capacities have been bolstered across the board.

According to the report, the 40mm Galaxy Watch 9 will cost €409 ($466) with Bluetooth or €459 ($523) with LTE. The larger 44mm version is reportedly priced at €439 ($500) and €489 ($557), respectively. The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is expected to cost €749 ($854).

Those prices would represent an increase over Samsung’s current watches in Europe, although regional pricing often doesn’t translate neatly into what buyers will pay in the US. We’ll get the official figures, along with confirmation of the leaked Galaxy Watch specs, when Samsung holds its Unpacked event tomorrow.

News
SamsungSamsung Galaxy Watch 9Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2Smartwatches
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