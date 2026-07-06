After Samsung Health, the Wearable app could be getting its biggest redesign yet

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is giving the Galaxy Wearable app a major redesign with a cleaner interface, revamped navigation, and a more useful home screen.

Galaxy AI could play a much bigger role on Galaxy Watches, with AI-generated Tiles and a raise-to-talk Gemini shortcut reportedly in the works.

One UI 9 Watch may also introduce new health features, including Daily Cardio Load, Vitals tracking, Sound Exposure monitoring, and new outdoor tools for the Ultra 2.

Just a couple of hours after we reported on five new watch faces tipped for Samsung’s next Galaxy Watches, another leak has surfaced, this time pointing to a major redesign for the Galaxy Wearable app.

According to a report by SammyGuru, Samsung is redesigning the companion app alongside One UI 9 Watch. The update appears to make the app easier to navigate while also hinting at several upcoming Galaxy AI features and new health tools.

The first thing you’ll probably notice is the visual refresh. Samsung seems to be moving away from the plain black interface toward soft blue and purple gradients, floating cards, and a cleaner layout that aligns with the design language we’ve already seen in recent versions of One UI. More importantly, the app has been reorganized into three sections: Watch faces, Home, and Settings. That should make it easier to find what you’re looking for.

The Home tab, in particular, looks far more useful than before. Instead of dropping you straight into settings, it now shows a large image of your connected Galaxy Watch, its battery level, and an estimate of remaining battery life. Samsung also places shortcuts for things people actually tweak regularly — like notifications, quick settings, tiles, and apps right at the top. If you’ve ever opened the Wearable app just to change a notification setting or rearrange your Tiles, you’ll probably appreciate having those options front and center.

Samsung also appears to be improving the watch face browser. Rather than showing flat previews, the app now displays the entire watch with the selected face applied. It’s a small change, but it should make it much easier to judge whether a watch face actually looks good on your specific model before you install it.

Most of the Settings menu remains familiar, although Samsung has cleaned up its appearance with simpler monochrome icons and a tidier layout. Frequently used options like Find My Watch and the user guide have also been moved to the top, making them easier to access when you actually need them.

Elsewhere, pages like About Watch and Software Update have received similar visual touch-ups. The leaked build still contains placeholder graphics and references to much older software, suggesting the company is still putting the finishing touches on everything before release.

The redesign isn’t the only interesting part of the leak. Digging through the app reportedly uncovered several features that haven’t appeared on previous Galaxy Watches.

Perhaps the most intriguing is AI-generated Tiles. Instead of manually picking widgets, you may be able to ask Galaxy AI to build a Tile around the information you care about. For example, you could create one that combines today’s weather, your favorite team’s live score, breaking news, and your daily step count, all in one place.

Another feature could make talking to Gemini feel much more natural. Rather than holding down a button every time you want to ask a question, the watch may start listening automatically when you raise your wrist. Imagine checking the time during a walk and simply asking, “Will it rain this evening?” or “Set a timer for 15 minutes,” without pressing anything first.

Health tracking also looks set for a significant upgrade. One new feature, called Daily Cardio Load, appears designed to recommend how hard you should train based on your recent workouts and overall fitness history, helping you avoid overdoing it. Another, called Vitals, could monitor overnight changes in measurements such as heart rate, breathing rate, and skin temperature, making it easier to spot meaningful changes over time.

Samsung is also reportedly working on Sound Exposure, which would track how much loud noise you’re exposed to throughout the day. If you regularly commute through noisy traffic, attend concerts, or listen to music at high volume, the feature could help you build healthier listening habits before hearing damage becomes a problem.

Some additions appear to be aimed specifically at Samsung’s rugged Ultra watches. These include trail-running tools with elevation tracking, waypoint saving and route retracing for hikes, as well as dive-related features that can automatically launch at a preset depth. The company hasn’t confirmed whether these will remain Ultra exclusives, but their outdoor focus certainly suggests that’s the plan.

This leak paints a picture of a companion app that’s becoming more than just a place to change settings. If these features make it into the final release, the Galaxy Wearable app could become a smarter dashboard that surfaces useful information, offers AI-powered shortcuts, and gives Galaxy Watch owners fewer reasons to dig through menus just to get things done.

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