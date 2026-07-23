5 smartwatches you should buy instead of the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

Samsung has a duo of new Galaxy Watches out for 2026, and one of them is the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. It’s been just about two years since the first Watch Ultra was announced, and for the second model, Samsung has made some pretty impressive upgrades.

Remember how thick the original Watch Ultra was? The Watch Ultra 2 is much thinner. The Watch Ultra 2 is more durable than its predecessor, features a slightly larger (and significantly brighter) display, a much newer chipset, and a considerably larger battery. Add it all together, and the Watch Ultra 2 sounds pretty great.

So, what’s the problem? The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 costs $700. That’s a huge chunk of money to spend on a new smartwatch, regardless of how good it is. If you’re second-guessing whether the Ultra 2 is truly worth it, here are a few alternatives you should consider before buying.

Which Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 alternative would you choose? 12 votes Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 25 % Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra 17 % Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic 17 % Amazfit Balance Ultra 8 % Garmin Venu 4 33 % Other (let us know in the comments) 0 %

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9

Paul Jones / Android Authority

If you want Samsung’s newest smartwatch model, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 isn’t your only option. Alternatively, you could also pick up the Galaxy Watch 9. The big draw here is that the Watch 9 is powered by the exact same Snapdragon Wear Elite chipset inside the Ultra 2. Both watches also have 2GB of RAM, so you’re getting the same performance as the Watch Ultra 2 but in a significantly smaller and lighter package with the Watch 9.

The Galaxy Watch 9 also ships with the same One UI 9 Watch software you’ll find on the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, giving you almost all of the same features. Other than a Trail Running Mode that’s exclusive to the Watch Ultra 2, the Watch 9 shares everything else — including Samsung’s new Fitness Index score, Daily Cardio Load, and Raise to Talk feature for Gemini voice commands.

What makes the Galaxy Watch 9 so tempting next to the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is its price. The 40mm Watch 9 starts at $380, while the 44mm model starts at $410. No matter which one you choose, you’re spending so much less than the Watch Ultra 2. Of course, you are settling for less storage, a smaller screen, and a less impressive battery, but are those things worth an additional $300? I’m not so sure.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Samsung Galaxy Watch 9 Lightweight • Gemini • Bigger battery • Snapdragon Wear Elite MSRP: $379.99 Samsung's lightest smartwatch gets even smarter The Galaxy Watch 9 makes Samsung's smartwatch more comfortable than ever with a lighter aluminum design, a bigger battery, and the Snapdragon Wear Elite chip. New AI-powered health insights and Gemini's Raise to Talk feature make it a smarter everyday companion. See price at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

There’s plenty to like about the Galaxy Watch 9, but if you were looking at the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 in the first place, it’s probably because you prefer its big, rugged design — and the Watch 9 obviously doesn’t have that. But you know what does? The original Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Although the Watch Ultra 2 has a larger battery, a newer Snapdragon chip, and a thinner case, there’s still plenty to like about the previous Watch Ultra. It has a very similar overall design, three physical buttons, a roomy 1.47-inch display, and a MIL-STD-810H durability rating. Also, while there’s no confirmed timeline just yet, the same One UI 9 Watch software on the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is coming to the older Galaxy Watch Ultra. In fact, it might happen a lot sooner than you think.

The biggest upside of the Galaxy Watch Ultra in 2026 is how much cheaper it is compared to the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. An Amazon Renewed version of the 2024 model can be found for as little as $239, while the 2025 variant (which doubled the storage from 32GB to 64GB) can be purchased brand new for $339.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (New Titanium Blue with 64GB storage)) Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (New Titanium Blue with 64GB storage)) Reliable GPS tracking • Multi-day battery life • Large display and added action button MSRP: $649.99 Ultra capabilities and durability The first smartwatch to run Wear OS 5, the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra elevates Samsung's status in the wearables market. With 10ATM, IP68, and MIL-STD-810H certification, it's safe to swim in the ocean with this watch. A 1.5-inch AMOLED always-on display covered by Sapphire Crystal glass, a robust set of health and fitness trackers and sensors, and a 590mAh battery promise an ultra experience. Update. In July 2025, Samsung added a new Titanium Blue option, now with 64GB of storage! See price at Amazon Save $310.99 Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (New Titanium Blue with 64GB storage)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic

Joe Maring / Android Authority

There is another Samsung smartwatch to seriously consider if you’re thinking about buying the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, and it’s the one I might choose myself. I’m talking about the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic.

The Watch 8 Classic has one key advantage over any other Galaxy Watch we’ve discussed in this article, and it’s something I truly adore: the physically rotating bezel. This has long been a staple of Samsung smartwatches, and it’s a joy to use on the Watch 8 Classic. Rotating the bezel to scroll through notifications, tiles, exercises, and more is unbelievably satisfying — and it’s something you won’t find on the Watch Ultra 2. On top of that, you still get the three-button setup of the Ultra models. If you’re a sucker for physical input on your smartwatch, the Watch 8 Classic is the way to go for that alone.

Beyond that, I also really love how the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic looks. It’s more visually interesting than the base model Galaxy Watch, yet not as in-your-face as the Ultra. It looks dressy with a leather band, but a silicone sport band doesn’t make it look out of place at the gym. It’s a small detail, but one I really value. As far as performance, display quality, and health features go, it’s very similar to what you’ll get with the older Galaxy Watch Ultra.

And, of course, price is on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic’s side, too. At the time of writing, you can buy it new (not renewed or refurbished) for $400.

Amazfit Balance Ultra

Amazfit

The Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 may be one of the most well-known Ultra smartwatches available in 2026, but it’s far from the only one out there. You probably haven’t heard of the Amazfit Balance Ultra before, but if you’re thinking about buying the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2, you should seriously consider Amazfit’s offering first.

Right off the bat, the Balance Ultra’s design is something else. It looks unlike just about any other smartwatch I’ve seen, and while its aesthetic won’t be for everyone, it’s undeniably eye-catching. It has a mix of rugged and classy elements, almost striking a balance between Samsung’s Galaxy Watch Ultra and Classic models. I quite like it.

And it’s not just good looks that make the Balance Ultra so noteworthy. The watch is made of grade 5 titanium and features sapphire crystal over its display. The 30-day battery life promise is in a completely different league from the 70-80 hours you can likely expect out of the Watch Ultra 2. You also get a whopping five physical buttons on the Balance Ultra, one of which is a rotating crown.

The Amazfit Balance Ultra isn’t cheap at $600, but it’s still more affordable than the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2. And depending on where your priorities lie, it just might be a better purchase.

Amazfit Balance Ultra Amazfit Balance Ultra 30-day battery life • Titanium design • HYROX exercise modes MSRP: $599.99 If you're looking for a more unique "ultra" smartwatch, the Amazfit Balance Ultra could be for you. It has a titanium design unlike any of its competitors, extreme 30-day battery life, and a myriad of physical buttons. Combined with a big 1.5-inch display and freediving support, there's a lot to like. See price at Amazon

Garmin Venu 4

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

There’s a reason why Garmin is the go-to smartwatch brand for so many people — especially among fitness enthusiasts. Garmin watches have some of the best fitness and training features, and if you’re serious about these things, it’s a much more impressive platform than Samsung Health. If you’re looking for one of the best watches to jump into the Garmin ecosystem with, the Garmin Venu 4 is for you.

The Venu 4’s design is much simpler and cleaner than the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2’s, and it comes in your choice of 41mm and 45mm sizes with various case colors available. You’ve got two physical buttons, plus an LED flashlight built into the top of the watch — an incredibly convenient feature that the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 lacks.

Garmin’s watch has the battery edge as well, delivering up to 12 days of use per charge. Its 1.4-inch display is bright and easy to read, and you can use universal 18mm or 22mm watch bands instead of having to mess with Samsung’s proprietary system.

The Venu 4 is one of the most polished and approachable Garmin watches we’ve ever seen, but the fitness side of things isn’t watered down one bit. Getting all of that for a $550 starting price isn’t too shabby, especially compared to the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

Garmin Venu 4 Garmin Venu 4 Advanced fitness and training tools • Excellent health tracking suite • Solid battery life MSRP: $549.99 An elite health and fitness tool, disguised in a smartwatch The Garmin Venu 4 is a premium smartwatch focused on health, fitness, and accessibility. Including new features for health status tracking, lifestyle logging, advanced sleep tools, and Garmin Fitness Coach. It is available in 41mm and 45mm sizes. See price at Amazon

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