These new smartwatches are tailor-made for your next brutal HYROX race

TL;DR Amazfit’s new Balance 3 and Balance Ultra aim to solve fitness tracking overload by turning raw data into actionable training and recovery guidance.

The new Hybrid Training System combines workout, recovery, sleep, stress, and daily activity metrics to help users decide when to push harder or rest.

The Zepp app adds adaptive coaching tools, including Weekly Focus, Training Balance, and personalized Hybrid Training Plans.

Fitness smartwatches do an impressive job of gathering data. The problem is that most athletes now have the opposite issue: too much information and not enough guidance. Amazfit thinks it has a solution.

The company has announced two new smartwatches, the Amazfit Balance 3 and Balance Ultra, introducing what it calls a Hybrid Training System designed to help users make sense of the relationship between training, recovery, stress, sleep, and everyday life. Rather than focusing solely on workout metrics, the new wearables aim to answer a more useful question: should you push harder today or take a step back?

The move is part of a broader trend in the fitness industry. Modern athletes no longer adhere to a single discipline. Many split their time between running, strength training, recovery sessions, and competitive events like HYROX. Traditional fitness trackers tend to track those activities as separate data points, but Amazfit wants to connect them into a single picture.

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Central to this experience is a new HybridCharge Energy Intelligence system. It focuses on metrics such as BioCharge, LifeLoad, and Training Load to predict energy levels, recovery status, and overall readiness. The accompanying Zepp app then uses those insights to offer tools like Weekly Focus, Training Balance, and Hybrid Training Plans that adapt to different training styles.

Amazfit Balance 3 Amazfit Balance Ultra

Both watches are built on a premium hardware base. You get a 1.5-inch AMOLED screen with sapphire glass protection, up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness, dual-band GPS, support for six satellite positioning systems, offline maps, route guidance, advanced health tracking, and auto-recognition of 25 strength training exercises. Bluetooth calling and onboard storage, voice notes, and Zepp Flow voice controls are also on board.

However, the two models target distinct audiences. The Balance 3 is available as your everyday training companion in stainless steel or titanium. It provides up to 21 days of battery life.

The Balance Ultra is the top of the line. It’s built with a Grade 5 titanium body and targeted at serious athletes looking for a more premium wearable while boosting battery life up to 30 days on a charge.

Amazfit is also making a big push with HYROX, where it’s the official wearable partner. Both watches include exclusive HYROX training plans, race simulations, virtual pacing assistants, and post-race analytics to analyze pacing, station performance, rankings, and cumulative race times.

The standard Balance 3 starts at $370 for the Stainless Steel version. A lighter Titanium version is coming soon for $450. And if you want the absolute top-tier experience, the Balance Ultra is made from Grade 5 titanium and costs $600. The available models can now be purchased via Amazfit’s digital storefront.

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