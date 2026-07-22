Samsung isn't wasting any time getting One UI 9 Watch ready for older watches

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is already testing the next major update for its Galaxy Watch lineup.

An internal build of its upcoming One UI 9 Watch update has been spotted on Samsung’s test servers.

The test build is reportedly for the Galaxy Watch 7, though it does not guarantee a release timeline.

At the Unpacked event later today, Samsung will announce its newest generation of smartwatches. Based on rumors and leaks so far, we know we’re getting at least two models: the Galaxy Watch 9 and the Watch Ultra 2. Both of these watches are destined to receive performance upgrades over their previous respective generations, in addition to a big battery boost on the Ultra.

Although leaks have largely focused on hardware upgrades, these watches are also expected to bring a new software experience with One UI 9 Watch. We have limited information about what the software experience truly brings (apart from a likely bump to the recently revealed Wear OS 7), but Samsung is seemingly already preparing to bring the latest version to older watches shortly.

According to hints spotted by tipster Tarun Vats, Samsung may already be testing the first One UI 9 Watch build internally. This particular build is for the two-year-old Galaxy Watch 7, suggesting an update may not be too far away.

X / Tarun Vats

Sadly, that’s all we know about the update so far. The build overview also lacks a changelog, and we can’t say much about the upgrades expected to come with One UI 9 Watch.

Since the build has been spotted for the Galaxy Watch 7, we can assume the Watch 8, Watch 8 Classic, and the first-gen Watch Ultra automatically qualify for the update. Meanwhile, we can expect all models going back to the Galaxy Watch 5 & 5 Pro to be eligible for the update, though there’s no clarity from Samsung yet.

The latest build’s appearance on test servers is likely to be followed by a public beta before a wider stable rollout, though newer models would likely get priority over the Watch 7. In addition to the improved interface for watches, Samsung has already begun rolling out a redesigned Galaxy Wearable app.

We’ll alert you about any updates, whether officially from Samsung or through leaks or rumors.

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