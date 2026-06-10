Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could get a much bigger battery

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The upcoming Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could feature a much bigger, 784mAh battery compared to the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Paired with the Snapdragon Wear Elite SoC, this could mean a huge improvement in battery life.

The 40mm Galaxy Watch 9 could also get a bigger battery than its predecessor.

Samsung is expected to launch new Galaxy Watches soon, and the leaks are gathering speed. The watches have already been spotted in regulatory filings, and we also found codenames likely referring to the watches late last month. Now, a new report has given us fresh insight into the battery sizes for the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 and the Watch 9.

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According to a report from SamMobile, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will feature a much larger battery than its predecessor. The outlet discovered that the watch will apparently come with a 784mAh battery. That’s a huge increase over the 590mAh battery found inside the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Samsung has already confirmed that the next Galaxy Watch will be powered by a Snapdragon Wear Elite SoC. If the Watch Ultra 2 adopts this chipset, the combo of silicon and a larger battery could result in much better endurance.

The original Galaxy Watch Ultra came with a claimed battery life of 60 hours with AOD turned on. It’s likely that Samsung will claim over three days of battery life for the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

The report also mentions that the 40mm Galaxy Watch 9 will come with a 382mAh battery, up from the 325mAh battery inside the 40mm Watch 8. Meanwhile, an earlier leak suggests that the 44mm Watch 9 will use the same 435mAh battery as the 44mm Watch 8.

The Galaxy Watch 9, Watch 9 Classic, and Watch Ultra 2 are expected to launch on July 22 alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Z Fold 8, and Z Flip 8.

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