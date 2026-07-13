A new leak just revealed almost everything about Samsung's upcoming smartwatches

Evan Blass

TL;DR A new spec leak suggests the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could feature a massive 800mAh battery, a titanium casing, and water resistance up to 100 meters.

The standard Watch 9 will stick with an aluminum casing, but the 44mm model is expected to bump up to a 445mAh battery, while the 40mm is said to stay the same at 325mAh.

The Galaxy Watch 9 is tipped to start at €409 ($468) for the base 40mm model, while the flagship Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 LTE could cost €749 ($857).

Samsung is holding its Galaxy Unpacked event on July 22, and alongside the latest foldables, we’re expecting to see the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 as well. We’ve seen renders and even pricing leaks for these smartwatches, but some of the specifications were still up in the air. Now, a new leak is clearing a lot of that out, giving us a good idea of the overall big picture.

According to a Winfuture report, the Galaxy Watch 9 40mm will feature a 438 x 438-pixel display, while the Galaxy Watch 9 44mm and the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 will feature a 480 x 480-pixel display. Depending on the model, you can expect up to 2GB of RAM and 32GB or 64GB of internal storage.

One noticeable change is that the 44mm Watch 9 will feature a 445mAh battery, matching the capacity of the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic. At the same time, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 is expected to reach 800mAh capacity, a significant jump from the 590mAh battery on its predecessor. The 40mm Watch 9 is expected to pack the same 325mAh battery as the 40mm Watch 8.

The report notes that all watch models will feature Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, and dual-band Wi-Fi. There will be LTE-enabled variants too, as always.

Samsung is also said to be using titanium for a large portion of the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2’s casing, while the Watch 9 sticks with aluminum cases. The Ultra version is said to be water-resistant to 100 meters, while the other models are said to be rated at 5 ATM. All the watches are said to ship with Wear OS 7 based on One UI 9 Watch.

Beyond this, the big change with the upcoming generation of Samsung smartwatches is that Samsung is switching from the Exynos W1000 SoC to the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear Elite SW6100 SoC, which Samsung announced earlier this year. Other leaks have mentioned that the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 could reach 5,000 nits of peak brightness.

According to a separate leak, the Galaxy Watch 9 is said to start at €409 ($468) for the 40mm Bluetooth model, with the LTE version reportedly costing €459 ($525). The larger 44mm variants are said to start at €439 ($502) for the Bluetooth model and €489 ($560) for the LTE model. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 LTE is tipped to carry a €749 ($857) price tag. The WinFuture report corroborates some of these numbers.

Needless to say, Samsung will also have a whole host of new health and fitness-focused features on these smartwatches. With Unpacked just around the corner, we won’t have to wait long to see how these under-the-hood upgrades translate to real-world performance, battery longevity, and the overall smartwatch experience.

Follow