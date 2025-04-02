Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Don't expect any big battery upgrades from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8
Published on3 hours ago
- Batteries suspected to be for the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic have been certified by SafetyKorea.
- One of the batteries is rated at 435mAh, while the other’s capacity is still unknown.
- The watches are expected to launch later this year, possibly in the summer alongside Samsung’s next foldables.
Samsung’s next-gen smartwatches appear to be making their way through regulatory channels. Two battery models believed to belong to the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic have now received SafetyKorea certification, suggesting that launch preparations are coming together.
Spotted on South Korea’s product safety platform by XpertPick, the listings reference two specific batteries: EB-BL330ABY and EB-BL505ABY. Based on naming patterns and previous leaks, the former is likely tied to the standard Galaxy Watch 8, while the latter appears to belong to the Watch 8 Classic.
The EB-BL330ABY battery has also passed through TUV certification, revealing a rated capacity of 435mAh. This would give it a slightly larger capacity than the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7, although not one you’re likely to notice.
Samsung hasn’t confirmed any details about the Galaxy Watch 8 series yet, but regulatory filings often provide early clues about upcoming hardware. XpertPick links the battery listings to each device based on firmware references given in X user Theordysm’s post, and it’s not the first time they’ve surfaced. A previous Galaxy Watch 8 Classic leak identified SM-L505 as the likely identifier for the wearable.
A third battery from the series, EB-BL320ABY, was apparently also spotted last month in India’s BIS database, though its capacity wasn’t disclosed. We haven’t seen the source, but naming conventions may indicate it to be intended for a smaller variant of the Watch 8.
We don’t know when the Galaxy Watch 8 lineup will be unveiled, but it could be this summer alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7. It’s still unclear whether a new Ultra model will join the lineup.