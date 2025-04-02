Don't expect any big battery upgrades from the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Batteries suspected to be for the Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic have been certified by SafetyKorea.

One of the batteries is rated at 435mAh, while the other’s capacity is still unknown.

The watches are expected to launch later this year, possibly in the summer alongside Samsung’s next foldables.

Samsung’s next-gen smartwatches appear to be making their way through regulatory channels. Two battery models believed to belong to the upcoming Galaxy Watch 8 and Watch 8 Classic have now received SafetyKorea certification, suggesting that launch preparations are coming together.

Spotted on South Korea’s product safety platform by XpertPick, the listings reference two specific batteries: EB-BL330ABY and EB-BL505ABY. Based on naming patterns and previous leaks, the former is likely tied to the standard Galaxy Watch 8, while the latter appears to belong to the Watch 8 Classic.

The EB-BL330ABY battery has also passed through TUV certification, revealing a rated capacity of 435mAh. This would give it a slightly larger capacity than the 44mm Galaxy Watch 7, although not one you’re likely to notice.

Samsung hasn’t confirmed any details about the Galaxy Watch 8 series yet, but regulatory filings often provide early clues about upcoming hardware. XpertPick links the battery listings to each device based on firmware references given in X user Theordysm’s post, and it’s not the first time they’ve surfaced. A previous Galaxy Watch 8 Classic leak identified SM-L505 as the likely identifier for the wearable.

A third battery from the series, EB-BL320ABY, was apparently also spotted last month in India’s BIS database, though its capacity wasn’t disclosed. We haven’t seen the source, but naming conventions may indicate it to be intended for a smaller variant of the Watch 8.

We don’t know when the Galaxy Watch 8 lineup will be unveiled, but it could be this summer alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and Z Fold 7. It’s still unclear whether a new Ultra model will join the lineup.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like