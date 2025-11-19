Samsung XR smart glasses leak reveals connectivity details, transition lenses, and more

Adam Birney / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s XR glasses carry the model number SM-O200P.

The smart glasses are said to have transition lenses, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, and a built-in camera.

It’s reported that the device does not have its own mobile data connection.

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy XR headset, but that’s not the only extended reality (XR) product we can expect from the company. Since 2024, it has been known that Samsung is also working on smart glasses that carry the codename “Haean.” A new report provides a few new details about Samsung’s next XR device.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

According to GalaxyClub, Samsung’s smart glasses have the model number SM-O200P. This is interesting, as the Galaxy XR’s model number starts with SM-I. This may indicate that Samsung views these glasses as a distinct product type.

The outlet goes on to say that these glasses feature transition lenses. This means that these lenses will be able to automatically darken in direct sunlight and become clear when indoors. The report also mentions that the device will feature a built-in camera, Wi-Fi support, and Bluetooth support. However, the gadget will not have its own mobile data connection.

Last year, we heard a little bit about this camera in a leak. Based on that report, this camera could use a 12MP Sony IMX681 CMOS sensor, which would allow for QR code and gesture recognition. It was also said that the glasses could pack a Qualcomm AR1 chipset, an NXP semiconductor to handle auxiliary processing, and a 155mAh battery.

It was rumored that Samsung may reveal these smart glasses along with the Galaxy XR. As we all know, that did not happen. It’s unknown when Samsung plans to debut the device.

Follow