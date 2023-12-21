Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2024 date leaked via a very official-looking teaser

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A seemingly official image of a countdown has leaked, all but confirming the date for Galaxy Unpacked 2024.

The event is expected to take place on January 17, 2024, at 1 PM ET.

It will mark the debut of the Galaxy S24 series, amongst other new Samsung launches.

Just before we go into the Christmas and New Year holidays, the date for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event has leaked. Yes, this is the very event where the company will launch the Galaxy S24 series, and this isn’t the first time we’re hearing about the leaked launch date of the phones.

However, tipster Evan Blass has posted a very official-looking GIF of a timer counting down to Galaxy Unpacker 2024, suggesting the leak came directly from Samsung. The GIF confirms that Samsung will hold Galaxy Unpacked on January 18 at 3 AM KST. Keep in mind that the date and time mentioned in the leaked GIF convert to a January 17 launch date in the US, which makes sense. Samsung is already expected to host an in-person event in San Jose, California, on that date.

The image also mentions the words “Galaxy AI is coming,” possibly referring to the on-device AI assistant expected on the Galaxy S24 series. We first heard about Galaxy AI from Samsung itself in November. The company promises it’ll be much smarter than Bixby and enable “barrier-free communication, simplified productivity, and unconstrained creativity.” One of its capabilities will include functioning as a personal translator for users during calls because it will be integrated into the native calling app, removing the hassle of using third-party translation apps.

The AI power of the Galaxy S24 series won’t be limited to that, though. Thanks to leaks, we know that One UI 6.1 will be full of new AI features, some of which will directly take on solutions that Google offers on its Pixel lineup.

With the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 date leaking today, you can also expect an official announcement from Samsung very soon.

