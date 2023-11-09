Forget Bixby, Samsung announces 'Galaxy AI' for Galaxy S24 series

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has introduced Galaxy AI, the new comprehensive artificial intelligence coming to Galaxy phones early next year.

Samsung will use both on-device and cloud-based AI processing for Galaxy AI.

The company has also given a small example of how Galaxy AI will enable real-time call translations.

Samsung has finally broken its silence about the new AI capabilities expected on the Galaxy S24 series. The new flagships are said to be full of new AI features, and Samsung has now confirmed this will happen through its new “universal intelligence for phones” — Galaxy AI.

Galaxy AI is no Bixby. It’ll be much smarter and enable “barrier-free communication, simplified productivity, and unconstrained creativity,” says Samsung. This aligns with tipster Ice Universe’s latest reveal that Samsung will deeply integrate its new AI with One UI instead of simply giving Bixby new AI smarts.

Galaxy AI will run on a mix of on-device AI developed by Samsung and cloud-based AI enabled by the company’s industry partners. Just yesterday, the company announced a generative AI model called Samsung Gauss, which is likely the force behind Galaxy AI. Samsung assures users that they can count on the company to maintain high standards of security and privacy when it comes to Galaxy AI.

We don’t know everything Galaxy AI will be capable of doing, but the company has given a “tiny example” of how it’ll make translations easier on upcoming Samsung phones. Galaxy AI will act as a personal translator for users during calls because it’s integrated into the native calling feature, removing the hassle of using third-party apps.

“Audio and text translations will appear in real-time as you speak, making calling someone who speaks another language about as simple as turning on closed captions when you stream a show,” Samsung writes in a blog post. The processing for this AI Live Translate Call feature will happen on-device, ensuring your private calls don’t leave your phone.

“Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about our phones forever,” said Wonjoon Choi, EVP and Head of R&D of Samsung’s Mobile Experience Business.

Samsung says Galaxy AI will come early next year, all but confirming its debut on the Galaxy S24 series.

