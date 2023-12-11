One UI 6.1 leak reveals it's a massive update full of Pixel-inspired AI features

Damien Wilde / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 6.1 features have leaked.

The update is expected to bring a long list of new AI features similar to those found on Google Pixel phones.

The update is expected to arrive alongside the Galaxy S24 series.

Over the weekend, a long list of One UI 6.1 features leaked via tipster Benit Bruhner Pro on X (formerly Twitter). It looks like Samsung is taking several cues from Google’s Pixel lineup, with several new AI-assisted options.

Specifically, One UI 6.1 is expected to debut new AI-generated wallpapers that can be created with user inputs. The feature seems very similar to what Google offers on the Pixel 8 series.

Another feature that will work courtesy of AI is the ability to relocate objects in an image and expand a photo beyond its borders. Users will also be able to move subjects from one image to another.

The Samsung Notes app will also get some AI tricks, with the ability to auto-format big blocks of text into easy-to-read bullet points. Something similar to Google’s new summarize feature in the Recorder app.

Samsung is also expected to add a live translate feature for calls. Users will be able to get real-time translations between different languages during phone calls, so the person you call will be able to hear what you say in their language and vice-versa.

Another improvement to calling will come in the form of a new Voice Focus feature in One UI 6.1. It is expected to remove background sounds and provide a clearer calling experience. If this sounds familiar, Google already offers it with its Clear Calling feature on Pixel phones.

One UI 6.1 leaked features Below is a complete list of all the leaked One UI 6.1 features. There might be many more features that land with One UI 6.1, but these are the ones the tipster knows of till now. We expect the One UI 6.1 update to land alongside the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. It should also trickle down to other Samsung phones after its release. AI-generated wallpapers

Weather and portrait affects for lock screen

Relocate objects in scenes and expand a photo beyond its borders with AI

Organize messy Samsung Notes into more organized and cleaner overall notes

Live translate during calls

Keep editing stickers, drawings, and more after edits are finished

Isolate voice(s) and audio in louder environments

Move subjects from one image to another with ease

Enhanced battery protection features and customization

Added and refined animations

