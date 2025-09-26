Samsung's dual-hinge foldable is looking like a beast for productivity in new animations leak

AssembleDebug / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak has provided a bevy of new animations showing off Samsung’s dual-hinge device.

These animations focus on the foldable’s productivity features and multitasking capabilities.

One of the clips suggests that the phone could have a camera with 100x digital zoom.

There have been a few leaks, rumors, and vague confirmations, but most of what’s known about Samsung’s “Galaxy Trifold” has come from leaked official-looking animations. The last batch of animations that leaked online showed off some of the phone’s wireless features. Today, a new set of animations has leaked, and they focus on productivity and multitasking.

Just like last time, these new animations come from @TechHighest on X (formerly Twitter). However, this time the leaker had some help from a user who goes by @evowizz. Altogether, the duo uncovered 14 clips, each showing the device being used in different ways.

In the first of the five social posts, we see a group of three animations. One of those animations demonstrates a feature we’re already familiar with, which is continuing an app on the main screen. The second clip shows the Samsung Internet app with Galaxy AI activated. It appears you can choose to have Galaxy AI take up a third of the main screen or you can break it off into its own window. Next up, we see what it looks like when you make or answer a call. Calls will appear in a floating window that can be moved around with multitasking controls.

In the second group of animations, we see that you can copy over your homescreen apps from the cover display to the main display. Something interesting that should be pointed out is that one of these videos shows the device being flipped to portrait mode. This is something that we haven’t seen until now.

Moving on to the third post, the camera app is open. What’s interesting here is that there’s a 100x zoom option, which would be a first for a Samsung foldable. This suggests that maybe the TriFold will get a periscope lens.

It looks like we can also expect the device to have DeX support. DeX appears to function in the same way it does with Samsung’s other phones. Meanwhile, the final group of animations shows off the multitasking capabilities once again.

Rumors are pointing to an October or November release for the dual-hinge device. While it’s expected that the handset will be coming to China and South Korea, there’s some hope that it could land in the US as well.

