Samsung multi-fold leak teases some of the phone's wireless features

Samsung

TL;DR New animations for Samsung’s upcoming multi-fold phone have leaked.

The animations show off the phone’s design and a few of its features.

The device appears to be capable of wireless charging, reverse wireless charging, and NFC payments.

It’s not a secret that Samsung is working on a device that the industry popularly but misleadingly calls a “tri-fold.” Although it’s known that the device is on the way, Samsung has remained quiet on the details. But thanks to leaks, we’ve learned a few things about the foldable, like its design. Now some of the device’s features may have been revealed in a new leak.

On X (formerly Twitter), a software developer with the handle @TechHighest has shared new animations of what appears to be Samsung’s multi-fold device. Altogether, there’s a collection of three brief animations that presumably were extracted from One UI 8. These animations give us a look at three features that could come with the foldable, in addition to showing off the design.

The first clip shows the multi-fold handset next to a Galaxy S25, both with a blue circle on the back. We then see a pair of Galaxy Buds placed on the back of the multi-fold. This seems to suggest that the multi-fold will have reverse wireless charging, just like the Galaxy S25.

Next up, we have an animation of what looks like a wireless charger and the multi-fold. This hints that wireless charging will also be one of the multi-fold’s tricks. Interestingly, this animation also seems to suggest that wireless charging will only work when the device is closed.

The final animation shows the device in its open state with a card on the screen. Next to it is a station with a tap to pay logo. As you can probably guess, this suggests that the smartphone will support NFC payments.

There’s still a lot we don’t know about this device, like when Samsung plans to launch it. However, Samsung mobile chief TM Roh did say that the goal is to release it by the end of the year.

