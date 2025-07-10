Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung finally reveals a launch window for tri-fold device
1 hour ago
- Samsung mobile chief TM Roh says the company is aiming to launch its first tri-fold smartphone by the end of the year.
- Roh added that the company was perfecting the foldable phone’s design and usability.
- This comes after a regional executive told us the new device was ready to go into production but that Samsung was still evaluating demand.
Samsung just released its new foldable phones at its Unpacked event yesterday, but the company didn’t tease a triple-screen (or tri-fold) foldable on the day. Now, a top Samsung executive has revealed some details.
Samsung mobile chief TM Roh revealed a launch window to journalists (h/t: The Korea Times) on the sidelines of the Unpacked event:
I expect we will be able to launch the tri-fold phone within this year.
“We are working hard on a tri-fold smartphone with the goal of launching it at the end of this year,” Roh was quoted as saying. “We are now focusing on perfecting the product and its usability, but we have not decided its name. As the product nears completion, we are planning to make a final decision soon.”
This news comes after a regional Samsung executive told Android Authority that the new device was ready to be put into production. However, the executive added that Samsung was still evaluating demand for the form factor.
This also follows a Korean report last week which points to a limited launch in two markets (China and Korea) in Q4 2025. Furthermore, the report suggests that the phone will have a 10-inch folding OLED screen, a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, and a price exceeding ~$2,900.