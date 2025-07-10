Samsung finally reveals a launch window for tri-fold device

Samsung just released its new foldable phones at its Unpacked event yesterday, but the company didn’t tease a triple-screen (or tri-fold) foldable on the day. Now, a top Samsung executive has revealed some details.

Samsung mobile chief TM Roh revealed a launch window to journalists (h/t: The Korea Times) on the sidelines of the Unpacked event:

I expect we will be able to launch the tri-fold phone within this year.

“We are working hard on a tri-fold smartphone with the goal of launching it at the end of this year,” Roh was quoted as saying. “We are now focusing on perfecting the product and its usability, but we have not decided its name. As the product nears completion, we are planning to make a final decision soon.”