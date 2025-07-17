Samsung may have accidentally revealed its tri-fold's name, and it's not very exciting

TL;DR Samsung has filed a trademark for its upcoming triple-screen foldable.

The filing reveals the name “Galaxy Z TriFold,” but we’re skeptical of this being final.

The foldable is rumored to launch in October, but with availability limited to China and South Korea.

Samsung’s progress on a new style of foldable with three inner screen faces instead of two is no longer a secret. It has repeatedly teased the new shape and even showcased a working prototype at Mobile World Congress 2025 of what it then called a “Flex G” panel. The “G” is inspired by the fact that the two sides fold inward, which also led to initial rumors that the phone would be named a Galaxy G Fold — and probably because a Galaxy C (despite being more fitting to the shape) would be a tongue twister. However, a recent report suggests that Samsung may have settled on a name that neither includes ‘G’ nor ‘C’.

For its triple-screen foldable, Samsung may have chosen the name “Galaxy Z TriFold” — or so it appears, based on a recent trademark filing spotted by GalaxyClub. Besides suggesting the device’s potential name, the trademark also indicates it will be clubbed under the existing Galaxy Z lineup instead of being introduced as a separate series.

Despite the trademark registration, we cannot ascertain that this is the name Samsung will finally choose when it launches the phone later this year. It could be using this name as a placeholder or to misguide speculations.

Although the filing does not guarantee a launch timeline, previous rumors suggest the tri-fold will enter production in September and could launch in October 2025. The foldable’s inner display is expected to unfold into a 10-inch layout, while the phone is likely to house a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Images and animations buried in One UI 8’s beta firmware confirm the phone comes with three rear cameras, which are expected to be the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Besides its name, there’s another unsavory aspect to this phone. The exuberant hardware is likely to come with an eye-watering price tag of nearly $3,000. Already cautious of its steep price, Samsung might limit the initial release to China and South Korea, rather than launching it globally, to gauge demand.

