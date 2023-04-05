Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs leak: A more durable and powerful Samsung tablet

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs have been leaked online.

The specs suggest a chipset and durability upgrade for the Ultra slate.

We’ve seen our fair share of Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series leaks in recent months, with the most recent leak outing the apparent Galaxy Tab S9 Plus design. The rumor train isn’t stopping here, though, as a long-time leaker has just dished out Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs.

Twitter tipster Ice Universe has posted a list of apparent specs, and perhaps the most notable upgrade is the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. The standard Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor is already a very powerful SoC, but this variant ups the ante with higher clock speeds.

Twitter/Ice Universe

Other core specs include a 14.6-inch 2,960 x 1,848 display, 16GB of RAM (LPDDR5X), an 11,200mAh battery, and 45W wired charging speeds. Most of these specs are in line with the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. But hopefully, the new chipset plus software optimizations can help users eke more juice out of the battery.

Otherwise, the upcoming tablet is said to measure 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm, weigh 737 grams, and pack an IP68 rating. The latter is particularly noteworthy as Samsung tends to restrict water resistance to slates like the Galaxy Tab Active series.

There’s no word on Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra pricing just yet, but we’re guessing it’ll be in line with the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra’s $1,100 price tag at the very least.

