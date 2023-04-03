Galaxy Tab S9 Plus leak gives us our first look at Samsung's next tablet

WolfofTablet

TL;DR Renders of the upcoming Galaxy Tab S9 Plus have leaked online.

A full list of specifications was leaked with the renders.

This is our first look at Samsung’s next tablet.

Although Samsung avoided announcing its next tablet during the launch of the Galaxy S23 series, it’s expected that the device will launch in the not-too-distant future. But to hold us over until that day, some freshly leaked renders may give us our first look at the device.

In collaboration with well-known tipster OnLeaks, WolfofTablet has surfaced a few renders of the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus. Along with those images, it appears a list of specs for the device has also leaked.

According to the leak, the tablet’s dimensions are expected to measure 285.4 x 185.4 x 5.64mm. In addition to a 12.4-inch display, it’s believed the tablet could feature a selfie camera, dual rear cameras, and four speakers. The specs also mention S Pen support and USB-C with 45W wired charging.

According to the outlet, the display is expected to have a resolution of 1752×2800 pixels. Underneath that display could be an under-display optical fingerprint sensor joined by Wireless Samsung DeX support.

As for the cameras, it appears there are no exact specs. However, there’s mention of a secondary sensor that’s believed to be a secondary selfie camera meant for videos or taking pictures when in landscape mode.

Regarding the design, it looks like Samsung won’t make any significant changes. These renders show a tablet that seems largely similar to its predecessor. The only difference appears to be the dual rear cameras, which look like they’ve been shaped to match the design language of the Galaxy S23 series.

While we still don’t know much about the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, rumors have suggested that the Ultra variant could have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip. It’s also rumored that the Ultra could get a 10,880mAh battery.

