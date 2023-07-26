Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series: Hot or not?
Samsung has launched three new tablets in the Galaxy Tab S9 series, and they are the first Android slates to feature the overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The choice of processor automatically puts them at the top of the pile with other premium tablets like the iPad Pro series. The Galaxy Tab S9 lineup also competes with Apple when it comes to pricing, with all three tablets getting around $100 more expensive this year. But do they bring the goods required to beat Apple in the global tablet market?
Updated S Pen
AMOLED display
IP68 rating
Quad speakers
Wi-Fi 6E
Well, for starters, the Galaxy Tab S9 series is more powerful than ever this year. Samsung has especially focussed on the vanilla Tab S9 model, which better competes with its own siblings now. The LCD display is gone, and Samsung has equipped all three Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets with 2K AMOLED panels. The battery capacity on the standard Tab S9 has also increased considerably, and it now features an in-display fingerprint sensor, just like the Plus and Ultra models.
All three tablets get an IP68 rating this time, which is a big deal and a rarity in the premium tablet segment. Samsung has also upped the RAM and storage on the base Galaxy Tab S9 Plus model, which now has a connected version with an eSIM and a physical SIM slot.
You can go over all the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series below and tell us what you think of the new tablet. Take our poll above and share your thoughts in the comments section.
|Galaxy Tab S9
|Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Display
|Galaxy Tab S9
11-inch Dynamic
2,560 x 1,600
AMOLED 2K
120Hz refresh rate
|Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
12.4-inch Dynamic
2,800 x 1,752
AMOLED 2K
120Hz refresh rate
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
14.6-inch Dynamic
2,960 x 1,848
AMOLED 2K
120Hz refresh rate
Processor
|Galaxy Tab S9
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
|Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy
RAM
|Galaxy Tab S9
8GB/12GB
|Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
12GB
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
12GB/16GB
Storage
|Galaxy Tab S9
128GB/256GB
microSD up to 1TB
|Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
256GB/512GB
microSD up to 1TB
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
256GB/512GB/1TB
microSD up to 1TB
Connectivity
|Galaxy Tab S9
5G/LTE
Wi-Fi 6E
Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth 5.3
USB-C
|Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
5G/LTE
Wi-Fi 6E
Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth 5.3
USB-C
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
5G/LTE
Wi-Fi 6E
Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetooth 5.3
USB-C
Audio
|Galaxy Tab S9
Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG
Dolby Atmos
|Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG
Dolby Atmos
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG
Dolby Atmos
Cameras
|Galaxy Tab S9
Rear:
13MP AF
Front:
12MP UW
|Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
Rear:
13MP AF + 8MP UW
Front:
12MP UW
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Rear:
13MP AF + 8MP UW
Front:
12MP + 12MP UW
Power
|Galaxy Tab S9
8,400mAh
|Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
10,090mAh
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
11,200mAh
S Pen
|Galaxy Tab S9
Included
|Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
Included
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Included
Durability
|Galaxy Tab S9
IP68 rating
|Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
IP68 rating
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
IP68 rating
Authentication
|Galaxy Tab S9
In-display Fingerprint Sensor
|Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
In-display Fingerprint Sensor
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
In-display Fingerprint Sensor
Software
|Galaxy Tab S9
Android 13
|Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
Android 13
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Android 13
Dimensions / weight
|Galaxy Tab S9
165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm
498g
|Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm
581g
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm
732g
Colors
|Galaxy Tab S9
Beige, Graphite
|Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
Beige, Graphite
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
Beige, Graphite
Additional accessories
(Sold separately)
|Galaxy Tab S9
S Pen Creator Edition
Book Cover Keyboard
Book Cover Keyboard Slim
Smart Book Cover Outdoor Cover
Notepaper Screen Privacy Screen
|Galaxy Tab S9 Plus
S Pen Creator Edition
Book Cover Keyboard
Book Cover Keyboard Slim
Smart Book Cover Outdoor Cover
Notepaper Screen Privacy Screen
|Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra
S Pen Creator Edition
Book Cover Keyboard
Book Cover Keyboard Slim
Smart Book Cover Outdoor Cover
Notepaper Screen Privacy Screen