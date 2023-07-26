Samsung has launched three new tablets in the Galaxy Tab S9 series, and they are the first Android slates to feature the overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. The choice of processor automatically puts them at the top of the pile with other premium tablets like the iPad Pro series. The Galaxy Tab S9 lineup also competes with Apple when it comes to pricing, with all three tablets getting around $100 more expensive this year. But do they bring the goods required to beat Apple in the global tablet market?

Well, for starters, the Galaxy Tab S9 series is more powerful than ever this year. Samsung has especially focussed on the vanilla Tab S9 model, which better competes with its own siblings now. The LCD display is gone, and Samsung has equipped all three Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets with 2K AMOLED panels. The battery capacity on the standard Tab S9 has also increased considerably, and it now features an in-display fingerprint sensor, just like the Plus and Ultra models.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series: Hot or not? 103 votes Hot 71 % Not 9 % Lukewarm 20 %

All three tablets get an IP68 rating this time, which is a big deal and a rarity in the premium tablet segment. Samsung has also upped the RAM and storage on the base Galaxy Tab S9 Plus model, which now has a connected version with an eSIM and a physical SIM slot.

You can go over all the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series below and tell us what you think of the new tablet. Take our poll above and share your thoughts in the comments section.

Galaxy Tab S9 Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Display

Galaxy Tab S9 11-inch Dynamic

2,560 x 1,600

AMOLED 2K

120Hz refresh rate

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 12.4-inch Dynamic

2,800 x 1,752

AMOLED 2K

120Hz refresh rate

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 14.6-inch Dynamic

2,960 x 1,848

AMOLED 2K

120Hz refresh rate

Processor

Galaxy Tab S9 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy

RAM

Galaxy Tab S9 8GB/12GB

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 12GB

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 12GB/16GB

Storage

Galaxy Tab S9 128GB/256GB

microSD up to 1TB

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 256GB/512GB

microSD up to 1TB

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB/512GB/1TB

microSD up to 1TB

Connectivity

Galaxy Tab S9 5G/LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Wi-Fi Direct

Bluetooth 5.3

USB-C

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 5G/LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Wi-Fi Direct

Bluetooth 5.3

USB-C

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G/LTE

Wi-Fi 6E

Wi-Fi Direct

Bluetooth 5.3

USB-C

Audio

Galaxy Tab S9 Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG

Dolby Atmos

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG

Dolby Atmos

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Quad Stereo Speakers with Sound by AKG

Dolby Atmos

Cameras

Galaxy Tab S9 Rear:

13MP AF



Front:

12MP UW

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Rear:

13MP AF + 8MP UW



Front:

12MP UW

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Rear:

13MP AF + 8MP UW



Front:

12MP + 12MP UW

Power

Galaxy Tab S9 8,400mAh



Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 10,090mAh

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 11,200mAh

S Pen

Galaxy Tab S9 Included

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Included

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Included

Durability

Galaxy Tab S9 IP68 rating

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus IP68 rating

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra IP68 rating

Authentication

Galaxy Tab S9 In-display Fingerprint Sensor

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus In-display Fingerprint Sensor

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra In-display Fingerprint Sensor

Software

Galaxy Tab S9 Android 13

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Android 13

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Android 13

Dimensions / weight

Galaxy Tab S9 165.8 x 254.3 x 5.9mm

498g

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus 185.4 x 285.4 x 5.7mm

581g

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 208.6 x 326.4 x 5.5mm

732g

Colors

Galaxy Tab S9 Beige, Graphite

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus Beige, Graphite

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Beige, Graphite

Additional accessories

(Sold separately)

Galaxy Tab S9 S Pen Creator Edition

Book Cover Keyboard

Book Cover Keyboard Slim

Smart Book Cover Outdoor Cover

Notepaper Screen Privacy Screen

Galaxy Tab S9 Plus S Pen Creator Edition

S Pen Creator Edition

Book Cover Keyboard

Book Cover Keyboard Slim

Smart Book Cover Outdoor Cover

Notepaper Screen Privacy Screen

Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra S Pen Creator Edition

Book Cover Keyboard

Book Cover Keyboard Slim

Smart Book Cover Outdoor Cover

Notepaper Screen Privacy Screen



