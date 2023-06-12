Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 release date: When is the next Android tablet coming?

When it comes to great Android tablets, there’s a marked shortage of options. But if there has been one consistent release over the years, it has been from Samsung. We’ve spent a lot of time with the Galaxy Tab S8, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, and each of them represents one of the best options within its segment. We’re gearing up for refreshes of these tablets, and you may have a pertinent question: when is the Galaxy Tab S9 releasing? In this article, we answer your questions about the Galaxy Tab S9’s release date and other availability details.

When is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 series coming out?

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Samsung has not officially disclosed any details regarding the Galaxy Tab S9 series. However, the company has officially confirmed a Samsung Unpacked event in Seoul in late July. No specific details are shared beyond this, neither about the exact date nor the exact devices launching at the event. We presume the company will announce the Galaxy Tab S9, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at this Samsung Unpacked event.

Samsung’s launch schedule for its tablets is less predictable than compared to its phones. That’s primarily because the demand for tablets is much lower than for smartphones.

Samsung launched its previous tablet generations around July-August of the year. But no new tablet was launched in 2021, which delayed the Galaxy Tab S8 to February 2022 alongside the Galaxy S22 series. However, we did not see the Galaxy Tab S9 launch with the Galaxy S23 series. Leaks indicate that Samsung decided to postpone the development and sales of its tablets due to the economic slowdown and weak demand for tech products.

We expect the Galaxy Tab S9 series to launch at the coming Samsung Unpacked event in July 2023. However, as highlighted, the schedule for the launch of the tablet could change.

Samsung has not announced an exact date yet for its Samsung Unpacked event for the second half of the year (beyond confirming July 2023 as the month), but rumors indicate that the event will be held on July 26, 2023. We will update the article with the confirmed date once it gets announced.

Will the Galaxy Tab S9 be available at launch?

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Once the Galaxy Tab S9 gets announced, possibly on July 26, 2023, it will likely be available to preorder immediately, based on the timelines for Samsung’s previous launches.

However, delivery and open sale dates for the Galaxy Tab S9 series are up in the air. We don’t have good precedence to comment on when these would begin for the Galaxy Tab S9 series. Samsung has stretched timelines to accommodate the pandemic and the economic downturn.

If we are allowed to make educated guesses, the Galaxy Tab S9 and the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus will likely be available for open purchase within three weeks of launch. The Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra could see a longer waiting period of about four to five weeks after launch. Samsung has not confirmed these timelines, and we will update the article when we have official information.

Will there be a livestream of the Galaxy Tab S9 launch?

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Yes! Samsung always streams its Galaxy Unpacked event live, and we expect the tradition to continue this year too. The launch event is being held in Seoul, but expect a direct livestream to be made available on YouTube in the hours running up to the event. We presume the Galaxy Tab S9 will launch at the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event.

What other products will Samsung announce at the Galaxy Tab S9 launch event?

Eric Zeman / Android Authority Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with keyboard

Samsung has not directly announced the devices we will see at the event. In addition to the Galaxy Tab S9, the Galaxy Tab S9 Plus, and the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, we expect to see the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Watch 6 series launch at the same event.

There’s a tiny probability of Samsung announcing a mixed-reality headset too, but rumors are sketchy and should be taken with a healthy dose of skepticism.

Will the Galaxy Tab S9 be available globally?

Eric Zeman / Android Authority

Yes! The Galaxy Tab S9 series will likely be made available globally, with the caveat that not all regions may get all products and variants within the series.

Samsung launched the predecessor Galaxy Tab S8 series globally, but the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra was not launched in all markets. The same could repeat for the Galaxy Tab S9 series as well. If the Galaxy Tab S8 and its siblings launched in your region, you can expect Samsung to continue the tradition with the Galaxy Tab S9 series as well.

FAQs

Will the Galaxy Tab S9 come with a keyboard? Samsung has not officially confirmed any accessories. However, we expect the company will sell a keyboard cover separately as an accessory to the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Will the Galaxy Tab S9 come with a pen? Samsung has not officially confirmed any accessories. However, we expect the company will sell a stylus pen separately as an accessory to the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

Will the Galaxy Tab S9 have a headphone jack? No. Samsung’s tablets do not come with a headphone jack; there’s no indication that the Galaxy Tab S9 series will come with it either.

Will the Galaxy Tab S9 come with an SD card slot? There’s a chance the Galaxy Tab S9 series comes with an SD card slot, as previous generations of the tablet have come with the slot. However, we do not have confirmation from Samsung about the same.

