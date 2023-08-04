Galaxy Tab S9 FE series is real and Samsung just confirmed it!

OnLeaks via Wolfoftablet

TL;DR Samsung has let slip the names of two new Galaxy Tab S9 FE tablets.

The company has mentioned the upcoming slates on its official website.

Both the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus have already appeared in leaked renders.

Samsung has accidentally confirmed two unannounced tablets in the long-rumored Galaxy Tab S9 FE series. Fine print on the company’s French website (spotted by journalist Roland Quandt) clearly mentions the standard Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus by name. This official acknowledgment, and the recent FCC listing of the Plus model, hint that the launch of the new Fan Edition Samsung tablets is imminent.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE series: What we know so far The Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus and Galaxy Tab S9 FE have both appeared in the form of leaked renders. The two Fan Edition Samsung tablets are expected to feature 12.4-inch and 10.9-inch displays, respectively. While their overall design matches the aesthetics of the more premium Galaxy Tab S9 series, we expect the FE models to make cutbacks in specs to maintain affordability. Given they are Fan Edition devices, it is natural to expect the Galaxy Tab S9 FE series to be cheaper than the Galaxy Tab S9 models.

Renders of the larger Galaxy Tab S9 Plus show dual rear cameras sans an LED flash. Where the regular Galaxy Tab S9 Plus has its S Pen attachment space, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus has an accent color. It’s unclear if the FE variant will support the stylus or not.

Meanwhile, the smaller Galaxy Tab S9 FE is expected to feature a single camera on the back, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a smart connector to possibly attach a keyboard, a dual-speaker system, and a design similar to the larger model.

There’s no word on the price of the two new tablets, which will be interesting to see since these are Samsung’s first FE tablets since it launched the Galaxy Tab S7 FE back in 2021.

Comments