Don't miss your chance to save $50 off a Z Fold 5, Flip 5, Tab S9, or Watch 6!

TL;DR The next Galaxy Unpacked 2023 will happen on July 26.

We expect to see the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6, and Galaxy Tab S9.

You can save $50 on an item of your choice by reserving your pre-order intentions.

Earlier today, we finally found out when Samsung will launch its new slate of next-gen gear. You’ll be able to watch the summer version of Galaxy Unpacked 2023 on July 26. The event will be a livestream from the show in Seoul, a first for any Samsung foldable launch. Mark your calendars!

But what’s a reservation? Is it like a pre-order? No, a reservation is different. Pre-orders will almost certainly open on during the Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event on July 26, but before then, you can let Samsung know you intend to pre-order by making a reservation. Reserving a pre-order is a way for Samsung to get a gauge on just how many people could possibly make a pre-order.

The $50 Samsung gives you in return is a bit of a trade. You tell the company you will be an early adopter, and it gives you a discount on your eventual pre-order.

There is no commitment necessary for this. If you make a reservation and decide not to pre-order, you don’t lose anything. However, if you decide later to buy one of the devices, you’ll need to pay full price, which would be unfortunate. In other words, we think it’s better to be safe than sorry, so make that reservation!

