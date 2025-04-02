Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus are its biggest and fastest midrange tablets yet

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung has launched its latest Fan Edition tablets.

Both tablets include features like Circle to Search, Object Eraser, Math Solver, Best Face, and more.

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus will be available on April 10.

After all the leaks and rumors, Samsung’s latest Fan Edition tablets are finally here. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus are making their official debut in the US.

Today, Samsung announced the launch of its new midrange tablets. Being the successors to the Tab S9 FE and FE Plus, don’t expect drastic changes between the old and new models. However, there are a few notable changes.

Starting with the display, Samsung opted to expand the LCD screen on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus from 12.4 inches to 13.1 inches. Meanwhile, the Tab S10 FE’s panel measures 10.9 inches, just like Tab S9 FE. The displays on both devices offer a 90Hz refresh rate.

Samsung made a few changes to the cameras as well. The previous generation FE Plus featured two rear cameras and a front camera. This year, the FE Plus only has one rear and one front camera. But the rear camera has been upgraded from 8MP and 13MP, which is also the case on this year’s standard FE model. For the front camera, however, we’re getting the same 12MP ultrawide as before.

Turning our focus to under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus run on an Exynos 1580 chip. That chip will be joined by either 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage with up to 2TB of microSD storage.

Most of the remaining specs for the Tab S10 FE and FE Plus are fairly similar to the Tab S9 FE, which you can see in the table below.

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Display

Galaxy Tab S10 FE 10.9-inch LCD

90Hz



Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus 13.1-inch LCD

90Hz



Processor

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Samsung Exynos 1580

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Samsung Exynos 1580

RAM

Galaxy Tab S10 FE 8GB/12GB

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus 8GB/12GB

Storage

Galaxy Tab S10 FE 128GB/256GB

microSD (up to 2TB)

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus 128GB/256GB

microSD (up to 2TB)

Audio

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Dual Speaker

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Dual Speaker

Cameras

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Rear:

13MP main



Front:

12MP UW

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Rear:

13MP main



Front:

12MP UW

Power

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Li-ion 8,000mAh / 45W

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Li-ion 10,090mAh / 45W

S Pen

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Included

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Included

Durability

Galaxy Tab S10 FE IP68 rating

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus IP68 rating

Authentication

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Fingerprint sensor (Power Key)

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Fingerprint sensor (Power Key)

Software

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Android 15

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Android 15

Dimensions / weight

Galaxy Tab S10 FE 10" x 6.5" x 0.23"

1.1lbs

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus 11.8" x 7.6" x 0.23"

1.4lbs

Colors

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Gray, Silver, and Blue

Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus Gray, Silver, and Blue



These tablets will launch with a handful of AI tools, such as the well-known Circle to Search feature. There’s also Math Solver for quick calculations, Handwriting Assist for tidying up handwritten notes, Object Eraser for removing objects from an image, Auto Trim for compiling highlight reels, and Best Face for selecting and combining the best expressions for the best picture. The book cover keyboard also features a new AI Hot Key to launch your favorite AI assistants.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus will be available for purchase on April 10 on Samsung.com and at national retailers. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE starts at $499, unless you want the 5G model that starts at $599. As for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, you can expect a starting price tag of $699. The tech giant is also offering a deal where you can get 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard Slim if you buy a FE or FE Plus before May 11, 2025.

