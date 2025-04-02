Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus are its biggest and fastest midrange tablets yet
Published on3 hours ago
- Samsung has launched its latest Fan Edition tablets.
- Both tablets include features like Circle to Search, Object Eraser, Math Solver, Best Face, and more.
- The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus will be available on April 10.
After all the leaks and rumors, Samsung’s latest Fan Edition tablets are finally here. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus are making their official debut in the US.
Today, Samsung announced the launch of its new midrange tablets. Being the successors to the Tab S9 FE and FE Plus, don’t expect drastic changes between the old and new models. However, there are a few notable changes.
Starting with the display, Samsung opted to expand the LCD screen on the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus from 12.4 inches to 13.1 inches. Meanwhile, the Tab S10 FE’s panel measures 10.9 inches, just like Tab S9 FE. The displays on both devices offer a 90Hz refresh rate.
Samsung made a few changes to the cameras as well. The previous generation FE Plus featured two rear cameras and a front camera. This year, the FE Plus only has one rear and one front camera. But the rear camera has been upgraded from 8MP and 13MP, which is also the case on this year’s standard FE model. For the front camera, however, we’re getting the same 12MP ultrawide as before.
Turning our focus to under the hood, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus run on an Exynos 1580 chip. That chip will be joined by either 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage with up to 2TB of microSD storage.
Most of the remaining specs for the Tab S10 FE and FE Plus are fairly similar to the Tab S9 FE, which you can see in the table below.
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus
Display
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE
10.9-inch LCD
90Hz
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus
13.1-inch LCD
90Hz
Processor
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE
Samsung Exynos 1580
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus
Samsung Exynos 1580
RAM
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE
8GB/12GB
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus
8GB/12GB
Storage
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE
128GB/256GB
microSD (up to 2TB)
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus
128GB/256GB
microSD (up to 2TB)
Audio
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE
Dual Speaker
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus
Dual Speaker
Cameras
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE
Rear:
13MP main
Front:
12MP UW
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus
Rear:
13MP main
Front:
12MP UW
Power
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE
Li-ion 8,000mAh / 45W
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus
Li-ion 10,090mAh / 45W
S Pen
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE
Included
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus
Included
Durability
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE
IP68 rating
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus
IP68 rating
Authentication
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE
Fingerprint sensor (Power Key)
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus
Fingerprint sensor (Power Key)
Software
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE
Android 15
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus
Android 15
Dimensions / weight
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE
10" x 6.5" x 0.23"
1.1lbs
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus
11.8" x 7.6" x 0.23"
1.4lbs
Colors
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE
Gray, Silver, and Blue
|Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus
Gray, Silver, and Blue
These tablets will launch with a handful of AI tools, such as the well-known Circle to Search feature. There’s also Math Solver for quick calculations, Handwriting Assist for tidying up handwritten notes, Object Eraser for removing objects from an image, Auto Trim for compiling highlight reels, and Best Face for selecting and combining the best expressions for the best picture. The book cover keyboard also features a new AI Hot Key to launch your favorite AI assistants.
Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S10 FE and FE Plus will be available for purchase on April 10 on Samsung.com and at national retailers. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE starts at $499, unless you want the 5G model that starts at $599. As for the Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus, you can expect a starting price tag of $699. The tech giant is also offering a deal where you can get 50% off a Book Cover Keyboard Slim if you buy a FE or FE Plus before May 11, 2025.