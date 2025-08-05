Want faster charging on Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra? Prepare to be disappointed.

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR The Samsung Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra has passed by the website of China’s 3C regulatory body.

The listing reveals that Samsung’s upcoming tablet will have 45W charging, in line with last year’s model.

A Samsung executive previously confirmed that the Galaxy Tab S11 series was in the works. We’re expecting a launch window in line with last year’s tablets, and it looks like the Galaxy Tab S11 range is a step closer to launching.

The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra (model number SM-X930) appeared on the website of China’s 3C regulatory body. The filing also confirms 45W charging speeds (15V/3A). Check out the screenshot below.

The 45W charging speed corroborates a previous Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra leak and is identical to the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra‘s charging speed. It’s worth noting that the Tab S10 Ultra took almost two hours to reach a full charge, though. Needless to say, we hope the Tab S11 Ultra spends more time at peak wattage to shave a few minutes off the overall charging time.

Other leaks point to a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset, an 11,600mAh battery, and a waterdrop notch. So it looks like the Tab S11 Ultra could duke it out with the OnePlus Pad 3 to be the best premium Android tablet in 2025.

The filing also suggests that we aren’t far away from a launch. However, a Samsung executive told us last month that these tablets would launch in line with the company’s “traditional cadence.” This suggests we’ll have to wait until late September or early October.

