Samsung's latest Galaxy Tab for your kids could outlast their childhood

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung has introduced a new Kids Edition tablet.

The tablet itself isn’t new, but it comes with kid-friendly accessories.

The tablet also offers impressively long software support.

Samsung has a new tablet aimed at addressing parents’ concerns about their kids’ online safety. It has announced a special edition of the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus, with additional perks for parents to ensure safe usage. The special Kids Edition is the successor to the Galaxy A9 Plus Kids Edition from 2024.

The Galaxy Tab A11 Plus Kids Edition bundle is essentially the Tab A11 Plus with extra accessories, including a sturdy foam case, a cryon-shaped stylus, and a stylus tether. The back of the case also features a handle that doubles as a kickstand. You also get a pack of stickers to add a little more flavor to the colorful back.

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Most of these changes are superficial, but parents can use the Samsung Kids app to activate a special, protective interface for kids that lets them access only apps or games specified by parents. Along with restricting apps, parents can also set screen timers and set a special PIN to exit the Kids mode.

It must be noted that Kids mode is not limited to Samsung’s Kids Edition tablets; it is available on all devices. However, the tablet with mid-range specs (read: an affordable price) and colorful accessories make it an attractive package for parents.

But besides these cosmetic additions, the Kids Edition doesn’t differ much from the standard Galaxy Tab A11 Plus. It packs the same Mediatek Dimensity 7300 chip along with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The tablet also gets an 11-inch Full HD+ display and a 7,040mAh battery that supports 25W charging. However, Samsung is limiting connectivity options to just Wi-Fi, unlike the standard variant, which also supports 5G.

The tablet comes with One UI 8 based on Android 16 and is eligible for seven years of Android version updates.

In addition to the light blue, the tablet also comes in red, purple, and royal blue, though only red and blue appear to be listed on Samsung’s website for now. The tablet is available for $349.99, a $50 surge over the price of the regular Wi-Fi-only variant. In fact, you can also get it for much cheaper during certain sale days. The Kids Edition, however, still makes sense if you don’t want the hassle of finding a reliable and fitting case and stylus combo.

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