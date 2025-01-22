Samsung and Google bring a kid-friendly mode to the Galaxy Watch 7 LTE

TL;DR Samsung and Google have launched a new Galaxy Watch for Kids experience on the Galaxy Watch 7 LTE.

Parents can now set up a Galaxy Watch 7 LTE for their kids to get a variety of kid-friendly watch faces, apps, and parental controls.

Parents can also manage the watch through Google Family Link to set necessary safeguards and personalize the watch experience for their child.

LTE smartwatches make for great tech devices for kids, letting parents and guardians stay in touch with them without exposing them to all the perils of social media-infested modern smartphones. But alas, if you want to get your kid a child-friendly smartwatch, your options are limited. The Fitbit Ace LTE is a great kid-focused smartwatch, and now Samsung is also throwing its hat into the ring with the Galaxy Watch 7 LTE for kids.

The Galaxy Watch 7 LTE is a great option for adults, but its smaller 40mm sizing is also decent for kids and teens. Samsung is now launching an all-new Galaxy Watch for Kids experience on the Galaxy Watch 7 LTE. All parents have to do is pair the Galaxy Watch 7 LTE to their phone, select “set-up for a child,” and follow the on-screen directions to set up smartwatch features and the eSIM. Once the watch is set up, you don’t need a paired smartphone for day-to-day functioning.

Parents can manage the watch through Google Family Link, which makes it easy to set necessary safeguards and personalize the watch experience for their child. Features include location sharing, managing the child’s contacts on select apps for incoming and outgoing calls and texts, SOS messages (by pressing the side button five times), and more. There’s even a ‘school time’ mode that limits distractions on the smartwatch so your kid can focus on school.

What’s in it for the kid, you ask? With the new Galaxy Watch for Kids experience, your child can choose from various kid-friendly watch faces.

This experience also sports more than 20 new Teacher Approved apps and watch faces on the Google Play Store, featuring activities from Barbie, Crayola, Marvel, PBS Kids, and more. Kids’ bands are sold separately to personalize the watch further.

Galaxy Watch for Kids: Availability The new Galaxy Watch for Kids experience starts rolling out today in the US. It will be available on the Galaxy Watch 7 LTE model purchased from Samsung.com and at Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. If you buy a Galaxy Watch 7 LTE on Samsung.com before February 22, 2025, you get a free kids band while supplies last.

