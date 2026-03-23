Samsung’s latest budget tablet drops to its lowest price since launch

The Tab A11 Plus only arrived earlier this year, so this is one of the first chances to grab it at a meaningful discount. It’s firmly aimed at everyday use rather than high-end performance, but it covers the basics well with an 11-inch display, a 90Hz refresh rate, and a chipset that’s designed to keep things running smoothly for browsing, streaming, and maybe some light gaming.

The configurations largely offer the same hardware, with the main differences being RAM and storage. The base model should be fine for general use, while the 8GB/256GB option gives you a bit more breathing room for multitasking and larger files. You can also expand storage via microSD, which helps if you’re planning to load it up with movies.

Samsung is leaning into that media consumption use case, offering quad speakers with Dolby Atmos for your streaming needs, along with a large battery designed to last through those bingeing sessions. When it does run low, fast charging is on hand to get you back up and running. There are a few newer software touches as well, including access to Gemini and Circle to Search, bringing some of the same features you’ll find on Samsung’s phones to a more affordable tablet.

The Galaxy Tab A11 Plus is never going to replace your laptop, but at these prices, it’s meant as a complementary addition to your tech lineup. For a simple, large-screen Android tablet, you can’t go far wrong with these deals. The widgets above take you to them.

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