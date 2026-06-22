The Galaxy S27 Pro could inherit one of the Ultra's best display features

Adamya Sharma / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung’s Galaxy S27 Pro could inherit the Ultra’s Privacy Display.

The Privacy Display limits side viewing without dimming the screen and can be enabled for specific apps and notifications.

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S27 Pro could end up blurring the line between its regular flagships and the Ultra model.

A fresh rumor from Digital Chat Station on Weibo suggests the company plans to bring one of the Galaxy Ultra’s signature screen features to the Galaxy S27 Pro: the Privacy Display. If true, Samsung’s next premium phone might provide an additional level of protection typically reserved for its top-end devices.

First spotted on the Galaxy S26 Ultra, the feature is designed to prevent people next to you from peeking at your screen. Samsung does this by using different pixel structures that reduce the viewing angle, but not the brightness. Users can even apply the privacy effect to specific apps and notifications, not the whole interface.

DCS states that Samsung is targeting the Galaxy S27 Ultra and the new Galaxy S27 Pro for this display technology. That would bring the Pro model much closer to the Ultra in terms of everyday use.

The Galaxy S27 Pro is becoming an intriguing addition to the Samsung lineup. A four-phone Galaxy S27 family is rumored to be on the way, with the Pro slotting in between the Plus and Ultra models. However, unlike the Ultra, it reportedly does not feature the S Pen.

Early leaks also suggest the phone could have a display measuring around 6.4 inches. Samsung is reportedly marketing it as a more compact premium option for those who want Ultra-like features but don’t want to lug around Samsung’s largest phone.

This isn’t the first time the S27 Pro has been associated with Ultra-grade specs. Previous reports had indicated that the device could have the same new main and ultrawide camera sensors as the Galaxy S27 Ultra, but the telephoto camera might be different.

We’re still months away from the expected Galaxy S27 launch, so there’s plenty of time for changes. But if Samsung does bring the Privacy Display of the Ultra to the S27 Pro, the next flagship lineup of the company could get a lot more interesting.

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