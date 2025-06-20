Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge sales are going exactly how you expected

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly selling fewer Galaxy S25 Edge units than originally expected.

The company has “considerably lowered” the number of units it was producing for this month.

The news follows a report that Samsung was considering replacing the Galaxy S26 Plus with an S26 Edge.

Samsung just launched the Galaxy S25 Edge, and it stands out thanks to a slim and light design. However, this phone design comes with several notable cutbacks. Now, it sounds like sales haven’t met Samsung’s expectations.

The Elec reports that Samsung is selling fewer Galaxy S25 Edge units than expected. In fact, the outlet’s sources say that Samsung has “considerably lowered” the number of units it was manufacturing for this month.

The sources explained that new phones typically see solid sales for the first three months on the market, but that this “nosedive” wasn’t a good sign.

This news follows The Elec‘s report last month that Samsung was “highly likely” to swap the S26 Plus for an S26 Edge model in 2026. However, a source noted at the time that Samsung could retain the S26 Plus if the S25 Edge sees slow sales. Needless to say, it seems more likely that the Galaxy S26 Plus will live to fight another day.

Samsung’s new flagship phone is just 5.8mm thick, has a lightweight design, and a 6.7-inch QHD+ screen. However, it lacks a big battery, fast wired charging, and a telephoto camera. It also doesn’t help that the phone starts at $1,100. It’s no wonder colleague Ryan Haines gave the phone three out of five stars in his Galaxy S25 Edge review. In addition to the aforementioned downsides, Ryan also lamented the poor thermals, as sustained performance lagged behind even the standard Galaxy S25. However, he praised the design, the primary camera, Samsung’s software, and the build quality.

