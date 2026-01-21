Which Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrade matters to you the most?

The Galaxy S26 Ultra, along with the smaller S26 and the S26 Plus, is expected to arrive next month. And while it’s on track to launch as a new device, most people will agree it offers only minor improvements over the Galaxy S25 Ultra. That said, there are some new details rumored for the Galaxy S26 Ultra that could make it desirable to some users, whether they are using an older Samsung device or looking to switch from another phone brand.

Irrespective of what we say, Samsung is already preparing to sell a boatload of Galaxy S26 Ultra units. It reportedly plans to produce roughly 3.6 million units for sale in the first wave after launch. Of course, not all upgrades will appeal equally to every buyer, and we want you to tell us which ones excite you.

Which Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrade excites you the most?

Which Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra upgrade excites you the most? 46 votes Privacy Display 26 % Slimmer design 2 % New chip: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 11 % 60W wired charging 28 % Faster wireless charging with built-in magnets 15 % Anything else (comment below) 17 %

We’re interested in knowing which Galaxy S26 Ultra features matter to you. The comments are also open for you to tell us if you despise Samsung for not including a feature it should have considered.

Two aspects compel me to consider buying the Galaxy S26 Ultra (even though I have yet to make up my mind). The first is the rumored Privacy Display, which works somewhat like a privacy screen protector but is powered by a tech deeply embedded in Samsung’s new Flex Magic Pixel OLED. Samsung has almost confirmed the new feature, and some leaks even suggest it could come to all three phones, not just the Ultra.

The second feature is the rumored addition of magnets underneath the wireless charging pad. This convinces me to buy the Galaxy S26 Ultra even more than the faster 60W wired charging or (finally!) improved wireless charging speeds. That’s because I’m deeply invested in the MagSafe ecosystem, not just with magnetic chargers and power banks, but also card holders and phone grips.

X / theonecid Some of the information here is incorrect, such as the battery capacity being upgraded to 5,200mAh. Most of the information otherwise aligns with leaks.

Native support for magnetic accessories, as Google did with the Pixel 10 series, ensures folks who use their phones without a case can also enjoy the benefits. And while I’m not one of them, I prefer magnets that anchor my phone to chargers and other accessories more firmly than cases that add a metal ring on top but don’t ensure a firm grip.

Other than these features, I feel the sleeker design could persuade people to switch to the Galaxy S26 Ultra, even though I’d prefer to see the phone in person before making up my mind.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, despite being a less appealing upgrade, shattered previous sales records for Samsung’s Ultra phones. Whether Galaxy S26 Ultra surpasses it in sales — especially with the expected supply chain squeeze — is something we’ll know in the coming months.

But we’d love to hear about your expectations in the comments below.

