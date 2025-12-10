Galaxy S26 leak reveals Samsung’s big move into magnetic accessories

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is tipped to introduce a full lineup of magnetic cases for the Galaxy S26 series, including carbon fiber, silicone, and clear options.

Magnetic carbon cases are reportedly exclusive to the S26 and S26 Plus, while magnetic silicone cases will cover all models.

A mysterious dual magnet holder ring also appears in the leak.

If you’ve been waiting for Samsung to catch up with the magnetic features iPhone users have had for years, your patience is about to pay off. A new leak about the Galaxy S26 accessories shows Samsung is fully committing to the Qi2 wireless charging standard.

For the last few generations, Android users have had to rely on third-party MagSafe-compatible sticker rings or cases for a secure wireless charging connection. With the Galaxy S26 series, Samsung appears to be making this a built-in feature.

According to a report from WinFuture, the bulk of Samsung’s first-party accessory lineup for the S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra is built around magnets. This corroborates the arrival of Qi2 support, the open standard that brings magnetic utility to Android.

The leak lists a pretty extensive set of accessories you can expect to slap onto your Galaxy S26 come launch day. For those who prefer a premium feel, the magnetic carbon case looks to be exclusive to the standard S26 and the S26 Plus.

If you are looking for more standard protection, Samsung is reportedly prepping magnetic silicone cases for all three models in black or gray. For owners who want to show off their phone’s color while keeping it mounted on a car dashboard, the new magnetic clear case and magnetic rugged clear case are the ones to watch.

There’s also mention of a dual magnet holder ring, though it’s unclear what the “dual” means. For now, it’s anyone’s guess.

Samsung is also expected to sell anti-reflective screen protector films for all models. While the S26 Ultra will likely have anti-reflective Gorilla Armor glass, it’s good to see film options to reduce glare on the standard and Plus versions as well.

The launch is expected in early 2026, so it’s not far off. If you’re thinking about upgrading, consider setting aside some money for magnetic accessories to go with your new phone.

