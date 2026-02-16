New Galaxy S26 series teaser shows how Privacy Display fights shoulder surfers

TL;DR Samsung has posted a new Galaxy S26 series teaser video, showing off the Privacy Display feature.

The video shows a Galaxy S26 series owner flicking a switch to prevent shoulder surfers from reading on-screen contents.

Samsung previously said this tech allows you to customize the experience for specific apps, content types, and more.

Samsung previously revealed that Privacy Display tech was coming to future phones, and it’s all but confirmed that the Galaxy S26 Ultra will get it. Now, the company has posted a Galaxy S26 series teaser video that gives us another taste of this screen tech.

Samsung posted a teaser clip on YouTube (seen at the top of the page) showing two people peeking at the screen of someone’s Galaxy S26 series phone. However, the phone owner then flicks a “zero-peeking privacy” switch, which prevents shoulder surfers from seeing on-screen contents.

“Can your phone do that?” the video asks, followed by a February 25 launch date. Needless to say, the Samsung Galaxy S26 series is launching on that day.

We’ve already seen privacy-focused screen protectors that limit viewing angles, but these accessories also reduce the display’s brightness and overall image quality. By contrast, Samsung’s solution is a hardware-driven approach that avoids these pitfalls.

More specifically, Samsung is using Samsung Display’s Flex Magic Pixel tech. This display tech effectively adjusts the angle of the screen’s pixels to reduce viewing angles and deter shoulder surfers. Best of all, Samsung says you can customize the experience so it’s enabled for specific apps, certain parts of the phone (e.g., notification popups, PIN entries, or sensitive settings), and more.

Previous leaks suggest that Samsung could bring Privacy Display tech to its upcoming foldable phones. Either way, this is looking like a rather big feather in Samsung’s cap.

