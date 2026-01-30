New Galaxy S26 Ultra renders pop up, with an S Pen twist

TL;DR Renders of the Galaxy S26 Ultra have leaked.

These images show off the Ultra in two colorways: Cobalt Violet and Black.

This leak claims the device will have a 6.9-inch QHD+ dynamic AMOLED display, 5,000mAh battery, and 256GB of storage.

Just yesterday, we were treated to a leak that revealed phone cases for the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Now, a new leak is providing another look at the Samsung flagship phone itself. This report claims to have some confirmed specs as well.

Courtesy of Android Headlines, we have some new renders to parse through. According to the outlet, these images show the Ultra in its final form, unlike the CAD renders we’ve previously seen. Here we see the Ultra from multiple angles and in two colorways, which are reportedly called Cobalt Violet and Black. It’s expected that the Ultra will also be available in White, Silver Shadow, Sky Blue, and Pink Gold.

In terms of design, the Galaxy S26 Ultra will feature a flat screen with a punch-hole camera in the top center. On the back is a vertically aligned quad camera setup, like in years past. However, this year those cameras will be sitting on top of a camera island. There are even a couple of images that give us a look at the S Pen stylus.

As for the specs, the outlet reports that the premium phone will have a 6.9-inch QHD+ dynamic AMOLED display, a 5,000mAh battery, and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. It’s said to measure 163.6 x 78.1 x 7.9mm with a weight of 214g. Additionally, it will have Wireless Power Share support and one of the storage options will be 256GB. Meanwhile, we’re getting a 200MP main camera, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto camera, and 50MP periscope camera.

Leaks have suggested that the Galaxy S26 series will launch on February 25. When the series launches, it could be joined by the Galaxy Buds 4 series, which may stay the same price as the Buds 3 at launch.

