The Galaxy S26 series might not offer the Pixel 10's biggest upgrade after all

TL;DR A leaker has claimed that the Galaxy S26 Ultra won’t have integrated magnets after all.

This contradicts previous leaks, which pointed to built-in Qi2 magnets.

Instead, Galaxy S26 Ultra owners will have to buy cases with magnets in them.

We’ve heard rumors for a while now that the Samsung Galaxy S26 series could offer integrated magnets. This would enable support for magnetically attached accessories and Qi2 MPP chargers. Unfortunately, a prominent leaker has some bad news.

Tipster Ice Universe has claimed on Twitter that the Galaxy S26 Ultra won’t offer built-in magnets, citing “independent sources.” Instead, you’ll need to buy a magnetic case to make use of magnetically attached peripherals.

The claim comes after several leaks suggested that the Galaxy S26 phones would arrive with integrated magnets. So this would be a big U-turn if it’s eventually confirmed. It would also be a major disappointment after Google brought Qi2 magnets to the Pixel 10 series last year. In fact, it comes almost two years after HMD became the first Android OEM to offer integrated Qi2 magnets. So, what gives?

Well, we previously noted that the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s S Pen didn’t work properly when using magnetic accessories attached to the magnet case. So it stands to reason that this could still be an issue on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Ice Universe didn’t mention the Galaxy S26 or S26 Plus, but don’t be surprised if these phones also lack built-in magnets. Because when has Samsung ever brought a feature to the base and Plus phones first?

How important are built-in magnets to you? 22 votes I won't buy a phone without them 27 % They're nice to have but not a must 36 % I don't care about built-in magnets 36 %

It’s not all bad, though, as the Galaxy S26 phones are tipped to gain faster wireless charging speeds across the board. There’s also somewhat conflicting evidence that the base Galaxy S26 could gain 45W wired charging, while leaks point to the Ultra phone getting 60W wired speeds.

Samsung has also started teasing the arrival of these new phones, as promo videos tout great zoom and improved low-light video capture. The company has also confirmed that Privacy Display tech is coming to future Galaxy phones, with the S26 Ultra tipped to offer it.

