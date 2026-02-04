Official Galaxy S26 teaser videos are here, hinting at better zoom and more

TL;DR Samsung has just posted three teaser videos for the Galaxy S26 phones.

The first teaser video suggests that we should expect better long-range camera zoom.

The other two clips point to better low-light video capture.

Samsung has started teasing the arrival of the Galaxy S26 series, and the phones are tipped to launch on February 25. Now, the Korean giant has posted three teaser videos for the new phones.

The first video, seen above, shows someone zooming in on a pet dog well beyond 5x or 10x. This obviously hints at improved camera zoom. However, the fine print also notes that this simulated picture has an AI-generated background.

For what it’s worth, rumors point to the Galaxy S26 Ultra retaining a 50MP 5x periscope camera but gaining a wider aperture. Meanwhile, conflicting rumors about the base Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus point to a 10MP or 12MP 3x telephoto camera. So Samsung will likely need to rely on software and the new processors to achieve better zoom on these cheaper flagships.

The second teaser video (seen above) shows a DJ dancing in a dimly lit environment, with Samsung’s video description suggesting that the phones can “light up your night.” This hints at better low-light video capture, presumably with the Nightography branding used on previous Samsung flagships.

The third video also hints at improved low-light video capture, as it shows a woman twirling fireworks at night. “It looks dark. It films bright,” reads an excerpt of the video description. Each video also shows the Galaxy S26 line’s distinctive camera housing along with AI phone branding.

In any event, it’s clear that low-light video capture and camera zoom will be two focus areas for the new phones. Previous Galaxy S26 series leaks indeed point to improved video capabilities thanks to support for the APV codec. So we can see Samsung harnessing this functionality for better video at large. It’s also believed the S26 Ultra could offer a 200MP main camera with a wider aperture.

