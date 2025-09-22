The Galaxy S26 could thrash the iPhone 17 Pro with new video recording features

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung is reportedly bringing APV codec support for video recording on the Galaxy S26 series.

APV will enable lossless video recording with minimal degradation in quality and color.

Samsung is also said to include the option to add LUTs to LOG videos directly from the Gallery app.

Apple’s iPhone has traditionally been acclaimed as the leader in video recording. The Pro models have especially spearheaded their way with video features, such as ProRes, which allow professional-grade recording and post-production. However, Samsung may now be gearing up to challenge that dominance by introducing new video recording formats and potentially dethroning the iPhone 17 Pro.

Samsung is expected to enable cinematic-grade video recording on the upcoming Galaxy S26 series. According to a report by SammyGuru, Samsung is planning to add support for the APV (Advanced Professional Video) codec, which enables recording near-lossless video quality with minimal pixelation, even without significantly increasing the video size.

According to the codec specifications, APV enables higher bit rates, even in the gigabit range, while consuming less space than traditional lossless formats, such as RAW.

In addition to support for lossless video recording, APV enables 12-bit color and upgrades to a richer 4:4:4 color sampling technique. Both of these traits combine to allow minimal loss of actual recorded colors after encoding and decoding. It also enables “frame tiling,” which essentially divides a frame into subsections that can be encoded and decoded in parallel, allowing multiple encoding-decoding cycles and preserving the footage’s quality during multiple edits.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search — find out more here.

Samsung is also expected to enable APV for LOG and HDR video capture modes. The SammyGuru report also notes that APV support in LOG will allow support for custom LUTs, which can be used to apply color tables to the video for a specific appearance. Notably, the Galaxy S25 series already allows color-correcting LOG videos directly from the Gallery app. However, support for additional LUTs could enable more diverse color profiles.

Samsung is also working on a wider variety of frame rates for videos, including 25fps, 50fps, and 100fps for Full HD and 4K resolutions, as well as a 25fps option for 8K.

Finally, Samsung is also expected to add a Horizon Lock feature for improved video stabilization. Based on the icon, this mode might be geared toward recording videos while being in motion, similar to Apple’s Action mode.

Follow