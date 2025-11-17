Galaxy S26 series leak tells us just how heavy these phones will be

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR A leaker has revealed the weight for each Galaxy S26 series model.

The Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus will apparently be a little heavier than the S25 and S25 Plus.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra will reportedly weigh slightly less than the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S26 series early next year, and we’ve seen a steady stream of rumors and leaks so far. Now, a trusted leaker has revealed what to expect in terms of weight.

Tipster Ice Universe claimed on Weibo that the Galaxy S26 will weigh 164 grams, while the Galaxy S26 Plus is set to weigh 191 grams. This is slightly heavier than the Galaxy S25 (162 grams) and Galaxy S25 Plus (190 grams).

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S26 Ultra apparently weighs 214 grams. This would be lighter than the Galaxy S25 Ultra (218 grams). It would also be lighter than initially rumored, as an earlier leak suggested the upcoming Ultra phone weighs 217 grams.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra’s lighter design would follow a recent trend of weight reductions for the Ultra line. The Galaxy S24 Ultra weighed 232 grams, but Samsung took a scalpel to the S25 Ultra by making it 14 grams lighter.

In any event, I’m glad that the S26 and S26 Plus are only seeing a slight weight gain, while the S26 Ultra continues the trend of losing weight. Then again, I wonder how many readers would accept a heavier device in exchange for better cameras and bigger batteries.

