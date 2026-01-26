New Galaxy S26 leak reveals a long-overdue storage upgrade for cheapest S26

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A Finnish retail leak has apparently revealed colors and storage models for the Samsung Galaxy S26 series.

The listing corroborates a previous claim that the cheapest Galaxy S26 will now offer 256GB of storage instead of 128GB.

This would be a long-overdue move as most of Samsung’s rivals have offered 256GB of base storage for years now.

Samsung is one of the few manufacturers still offering flagship Android phones with 128GB of storage, as seen on the base Galaxy S25. However, a new retail leak has revealed some good news for the Galaxy S26.

SuomiMobiili reports (h/t: SammyGuru) that an unnamed Finnish retailer has posted color and storage details for the Samsung Galaxy S26 range. The base Galaxy S26 will apparently be available in 256GB and 512GB flavors.

This is just a Finnish retail leak, so it’s entirely possible that a 128GB model could be sold in other parts of the world. However, tipster Ice Universe previously claimed that the base Galaxy S26 would start at 256GB of storage. So it certainly sounds like we should say goodbye to the 128GB option.

Otherwise, the website reports that the Galaxy S26 Plus will be available in 256GB and 512GB options, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra will apparently be sold in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB variants.

All three phones are apparently available in Black, White, Cobalt Violet, and Sky Blue color options in Finland. By contrast, leaker Evan Blass previously claimed that the Ultra model will also be available in Silver Shadow and Pink Gold. We’re guessing these latter two colors are exclusive to Samsung.com.

In any event, we’re hopeful that Samsung will finally catch up to Chinese rivals and Apple by ditching 128GB of storage in the Galaxy S26 series. This would be especially important as Samsung will apparently offer higher-quality video via the APV codec.

