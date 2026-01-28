This new Samsung accessory could be the best way to charge your Galaxy S26 wirelessly

TL;DR The Galaxy S26 series is expected to feature built-in magnets for native MagSafe accessory compatibility.

A new “Magnet Wireless Charger” (EP-P2900) has been spotted, and it could support up to 25W charging for the Ultra and 20W for the other S26 models.

Older devices like the Galaxy S25 and Z Fold 7 will also work with this charger, though at reduced 15W speeds.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is expected to launch next month, and one of the key upgrades across the lineup is expected to be the presence of Qi2 magnets built into the phones themselves. This would allow the Galaxy S26 series to be immediately compatible with a wide range of MagSafe accessories. Samsung plans to launch its own magnet accessories, too. Samsung’s upcoming magnetic wireless charging power bank has been spotted before, and now Samsung’s upcoming magnetic wireless charger has been spotted as well.

Sammobile has obtained images of Samsung’s upcoming Qi2 25W charger for the Galaxy S26 series. Called the Magnet Wireless Charger, model EP-P2900BBEGWW, this charger is expected to provide up to 25W of wireless charging to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. The Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus could be limited to 20W wireless charging, based on previous leaks.

Older Galaxy phones with Qi2 certification, such as the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy Z Fold 7, are also said to be compatible with this charger. However, these could be limited to a maximum of 15W.

The charger features a USB-C port on one end, and the cable appears to be braided, which is good for durability. The report states that Samsung recommends pairing this 25W wireless charging puck with a 45W USB PD charger.

We’ll have to wait for Samsung to officially announce the product to know pricing and availability details. Samsung recommends using official accessories to charge its phones, so this charger could be a top choice for wirelessly charging the Galaxy S26 series.

