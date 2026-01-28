Here's an early look at Samsung's premium cases for the Galaxy S26 Ultra

TL;DR What appear to be Galaxy S26 Ultra Kindsuit cases have surfaced online via early retailer listings and accessory sellers.

A clearly visible magnetic ring supports expectations of Qi2 magnetic wireless charging.

Based on the images, colors for the Kindsuit cases will include black, Navy blue, light gray, orange, and brown.

With Samsung’s Galaxy S26 launch now widely expected for late February, early accessory leaks are starting to fill in some of the smaller details. The latest images circulating online appear to show official Galaxy S26 Ultra Kindsuit cases, reinforcing expectations around Qi2 magnetic charging.

Images shared across various retailer sites and social media (h/t SammyGuru) show what are claimed to be Galaxy S26 Ultra Kindsuit cases. The packaging clearly carries Samsung branding and labels the product as a “Galaxy S26 Ultra Kindsuit Case,” making these look like first-party accessories.

The most notable detail is the large circular magnetic ring visible on the back of the cases, with the case also described as “magnetic” directly on the packaging. Given that the Galaxy S26 series is widely expected to feature built-in Qi2 magnets, this adds more fuel to the rumors of magnetic wireless charging support across the lineup, including faster charging speeds for the Ultra in particular.

The cases also offer another glimpse at the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s expected design. The camera cutout layout matches render leaks, with a tall camera island and separate circular cutouts for additional sensors. There’s also a raised lip around the camera area, likely intended to offer some protection when the phone is placed on a flat surface.

Several color options are visible in the leaked images, including black, dark blue, light gray, orange, and brown finishes. Samsung’s previous Kindsuit cases use a faux-leather material, aimed at a more premium look and feel than the company’s silicone alternatives.

As with all early accessory leaks, it’s worth noting that these listings haven’t been confirmed by Samsung, and there’s always a chance they represent pre-production samples or even convincing replicas. Still, with Galaxy Unpacked expected in just weeks, it’s not surprising to see official-looking accessories starting to surface.

