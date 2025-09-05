Galaxy S26 Edge leaked renders point to slim body, not-so-slim camera bump

TL;DR New CAD renders of the Galaxy S26 Edge show a ridiculously large camera island, seemingly inspired by the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro.

The Galaxy S26 Edge could be thinner than its predecessor at its thinnest point, but this three-tiered camera bump could make it thicker overall.

Previous leaks suggest the entire Galaxy S26 lineup could feature Qi2 magnets for wireless charging.

Samsung’s Galaxy S26 series isn’t due until early next year, but just yesterday, we got a good look at dummy units that showcased some interesting changes, like magnets across the lineup and a rather interesting look for the Galaxy S26 Edge. Now, new CAD renders give us an even better look at the Galaxy S26 Edge, and we’re getting a lot of iPhone 17 Pro vibes from it.

Android Headlines has shared CAD renders of the Galaxy S26 Edge. These renders give us a good look at the device and reveal its dimensions.

The Galaxy S26 Edge looks pretty different from its predecessor, the Galaxy S25 Edge, primarily because of the camera island design. Samsung appears to have been inspired by the looks of the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro (as seen in leaks so far), as the S26 Edge could feature a large camera island that not only extends almost edge-to-edge horizontally, but also protrudes a fair bit. The overall look is very chunky, and it takes away from the “slim” feeling the Edge lineup is going for.

The leak suggests the Galaxy S26 Edge could be even thinner than the Galaxy S25 Edge at its thinnest point. The S26 Edge is said to measure 158.4 x 75.7 x 5.5mm (10.8mm including the camera bump), whereas the S25 Edge measures 158.2 x 75.6 x 5.8mm (10mm including the camera bump). When you account for the three-tiered camera bump, the S26 Edge could come out to be thicker, but that’s the trick that Samsung could play to boast an impressively thin phone on paper.

Previous leaks have suggested that the entire Galaxy S26 lineup could feature Qi2 magnets, indicating that we could get Qi2 25W support on the phones without needing external cases. The Galaxy S26 Edge’s thinness becomes more impressive in that case, but really though, who’s asking for even thinner phones with sub-par battery life?

Model number leaks also suggest that Samsung could skip the Galaxy S26 Plus and launch just three phones in the lineup next year: the Galaxy S26 Pro (a rename of the “base” Galaxy S26), Galaxy S26 Edge, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Leaker Sonny Dickson has shared two different angles of the Galaxy S26 series, giving us a comparative look at the sizes and dimensions of these phones:

Leaker OnLeaks mentions that the branding “Galaxy S26 Edge” needs confirmation, and we most likely have to wait for branding materials to leak closer to launch to learn the final retail name.

