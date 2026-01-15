New report confirms bad news about the Galaxy S26 Plus' display

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus is set to enter mass production later this month, as per industry sources.

With the launch set for next month, it is almost confirmed that Samsung will use the same specs as last year.

While it was previously exploring a display upgrade for the Galaxy S26 Plus, the plans were dropped due to a shortage of time.

The Galaxy S26 Ultra, however, will come with a new display with privacy features.

Samsung has seemingly chosen late February for the official unveiling of the Galaxy S26 series. However, if you’ve been tracking the leaks, you would know that there’s barely anything to wait with bated breath, especially for the non-Ultra models. Among the three, the Galaxy S26 Plus gets the fewest upgrades in specifications, to the point you would probably not be able to distinguish it from the Galaxy S25 Plus just by looking at it.

This surmise has now been validated by industry sources, which shared updates about the Galaxy S26 Plus’ mass production. According to sources cited by Korea’s The Elec, the Galaxy S26 Plus is set to go into production with the same 6.66-inch screen as the S25 Plus.

According to the report, Samsung has previously considered upgrading the Galaxy S26 Plus’ display to a more advanced OLED that it has developed for the Galaxy S26 Edge. However, it later decided to use the same display as the Galaxy S25 Plus instead. However, there might be some upgrades to the different layers of the OLED panel.

The report also notes that Samsung had a limited time to develop the Galaxy S26 Plus. Samsung had initially planned to drop the phone from the series to launch a leaner portfolio, replacing the base with the Galaxy S26 Pro and the Plus with the Edge. The plan was reversed in late October, leading Samsung to return to its original lineup with three phones.

Meanwhile, the S26 Edge’s fate still hangs by a loose thread, though it may not be fully dead yet.

Samsung, therefore, did not have sufficient time to revamp the Galaxy S26 Plus’ design and instead launched the same phone with one key change — the newer Exynos 2600 or Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, depending on where you’re located.

While the base and the Galaxy S26 Plus remain largely the same, Samsung is expected to bring some notable changes to the Galaxy S26 Ultra. One of those upgrades is the new Samsung M14 OLED panel, with reduced power consumption and hardware-based privacy features.

Samsung is also anticipated to produce nearly 3.6 million units of the Galaxy S26 Ultra — far more than the 700,000 and 600,000 units planned for the base and Plus variants.

