Galaxy S26 Ultra leak gives glimpse at new Privacy Display feature in action

Samsung has been developing a new feature for the Galaxy S26 Ultra called Privacy Display. This feature is designed to dim or hide the display when viewing the screen at an angle, preventing strangers from taking unwanted peeks. Back in September 2025, we spotted code within an alleged build of One UI 8.5 that provided some details about the feature. The following month, more information was revealed when the potential UI for Privacy Display leaked. Another leak has now dropped, and it shows us how this function will work.

According to SammyGuru, there’s a listing for Privacy Display hiding in Samsung’s updated Tips app. The outlet claims it was able to surface this page by using a device that was spoofed as a Galaxy S26 Ultra.

On this page, you’ll find the animation below, along with a few details about the feature. As we learned from earlier leaks, Privacy Display will make the screen less visible when viewed from a side angle. You’ll have the option to turn it on or off and set specific conditions for it to activate automatically, such as when you’re in a crowded area.

Based on the animation, it appears that you’ll find Privacy Display sitting in the Display section of the Settings app. It seems there will also be a toggle for the feature in Quick Settings.

The Tips page also appears to include a second animation that shows off what Privacy Display looks like. Just as the description explained, the screen becomes less visible when viewing the panel from an angle. This is true, regardless of whether you’re viewing from the top, bottom, or either side.

With these newly discovered animations, we now have more evidence than ever that Privacy Display will likely be one of the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s new features when it launches.

