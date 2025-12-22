Waiting for Galaxy S26? You'll have to keep waiting

TL;DR Samsung is purportedly pushing the Galaxy S26 Unpacked event to February 2026.

You likely won’t be able to buy the phone until March.

That would end the recent January streak set by the Galaxy S24 and S25, likely pushing the launch closer to MWC.

For years, Galaxy S flagships have followed a fairly predictable early-year playbook. Now, a new rumor suggests the Galaxy S26 might change things not just in terms of its reveal, but also when you’ll be able to buy it.

According to a new post on X by well-known leaker @UniverseIce, Samsung may move the Galaxy Unpacked event to February 2026.

If you’re eager to upgrade, you might have to wait even longer, as the phones may not go on sale until March. The latest rumor corroborates earlier chatter from a Greek outlet, but there are still mixed opinions about when the lineup will launch.

If the new rumor is accurate, this breaks the recent pattern where we saw the Galaxy S24 and S25 series debut in January. Instead, it seems Samsung wants to time the launch closer to Mobile World Congress (MWC), which takes place in Barcelona from March 2 to 5.

So, why the sudden slowdown? It’s not only about creating excitement. There are technical issues that could be causing the delay. For example, there have been reports of some debate within Samsung about the lineup. You get the standard S26 and S26 Ultra, but there have been whispers about Samsung originally toying with a Galaxy S26 Edge model before scrapping it to reinstate the Galaxy S26 Plus.

If you can stomach the wait, the payoff may be promising. Beyond the new Exynos power, rumors point to the Galaxy S26 Ultra finally bumping its charging speed to 60W, a welcome jump from the stagnation we’ve seen at 45W. However, to keep prices from going up, the camera hardware might not see the massive leap some were hoping for.

For now, we play the waiting game. Keep your eyes peeled for more leaks because if history proves anything, the closer we get to launch, the more the dam breaks.

