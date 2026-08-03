Galaxy S26 FE case leak shows off Samsung's next affordable flagship in two shades

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Images of official Samsung Galaxy S26 FE cases have leaked online, showing clear and silicone magnetic cases.

Most of the images also show off the phone itself, revealing a design in line with previously leaked renders.

A Samsung official previously hinted that the phone’s launch is just weeks away, so we don’t have long to wait.

Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy S26 FE is in the works, and a regional representative hinted to us that its unveiling was just weeks away. We’ve seen a few leaks already, and a new leak has now revealed case options for the device.

Android Headlines uncovered a bunch of images that apparently show official cases for the Galaxy S26 FE. We get a good look at both the clear magnetic cases and the silicone magnetic cases. Check out the images below.

Most images also show the phone itself. We get a look at the metal frame as well as a rear camera bump that’s more in line with the base Galaxy S26. The clear cases also reveal at least two phone colors, namely a Purple or Violet option and an Aqua Green or Mint colorway.

This latest leak joins a few other Galaxy S26 FE leaks in recent months. Most recently, we discovered the phone’s camera specs, pointing to a triple camera setup that’s almost identical to the S25 FE. Other notable rumored features include 45W wired charging and an Exynos 2500 variant.

There’s no word on US pricing just yet, but leaked European pricing points to a €749 (~$860) price tag. This would be €50 (~$58) more expensive than the Galaxy S25 FE. So don’t be surprised if the phone gets a similar price increase in the US.

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