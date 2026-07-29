Galaxy S26 FE leak could be a bad sign for the pricing

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

TL;DR A leak claims that the Galaxy S26 FE will be available in Graphite, Aqua Green, and a third color that’s between blue and purple.

The Fan Edition phone may be available in three storage options: 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The leak also claims the phone will launch around September 1, 2026.

With the launch of the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series and Flip 8 out of the way, it’s time to turn our attention to Samsung’s next release. That should be the cost-effective Fan Edition phone, the Galaxy S26 FE. A leak has provided a few new details about this handset.

According to a report from Dealabs, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S26 FE sometime around September 1, 2026. This would fall in line with its predecessor, as Samsung also launched the S25 FE in early September. When that launch happens, the phone will reportedly be available in three colors. These three colors include Graphite, Aqua Green, and a third color that’s said to be somewhere between blue and purple.

What change or upgrade do you want to see most on the Galaxy S26 FE? 1055 votes Improved efficiency and battery life. 43 % Fan-favorite Samsung colorways. 7 % A better display. 7 % Less bulk and weight. 7 % A tangible camera upgrade. 16 % A microSD card slot. 13 % I don't want any upgrades. 4 % Other (elaborate in the comments). 1 %

The report also includes details about the storage options. Unlike the Galaxy S26, the Fan Edition will still come with an option for 128GB of storage. Additionally, there will be two higher storage options: 256GB and 512GB.

Finally, the leak reveals that the prices in France could be €749 (~$853 USD), €809 (~$921 USD), and €929 (~$1,058 USD). If true, that means that the price is €50, €90, and €150 more expensive than before, respectively. Keep in mind that these prices don’t necessarily reflect what the cost will be in the US.

The S26 FE has previously appeared on a certification database, revealing 45W wired charging speeds. That means the next Fan Edition phone will have the same charging speed as its predecessor. Elsewhere, a leak claims that the phone will run on an Exynos chip. It’s believed that the chip could be the Exynos 2500, which is the same SoC that’s in the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

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