Samsung confirms Galaxy S26 FE is coming, official hints it might be around the corner

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A Samsung regional executive has hinted that the Galaxy S26 FE is coming soon.

The executive suggests that the device is weeks away from launching.

The phone is expected to arrive with a redesigned camera bump, 45W charging, and

Samsung still has at least one notable smartphone up its sleeve for 2026, as we’re expecting the Galaxy S26 FE to launch later this year. Now, the company has officially confirmed that the device is on the way.

Samsung executive Daniel Araujo noted during an earnings call that the Galaxy S26 FE is in the works: We will maintain S26 momentum through sustained marketing and the launch of the new S26 FE, while expanding upselling in the mid to high-end segments by bringing our core AI experiences to the A series. When should we expect the phone to launch, then? Android Authority asked Samsung South Africa executive Justin Hume at a pre-Unpacked media briefing whether the Galaxy S26 FE was still coming.

“I can’t confirm that, but I would say watch this space in a few days’ time,” the executive responded, before clarifying that it was “weeks” away.

In other words, it sounds like Samsung’s affordable flagship phone is around the corner. So those wanting a very capable Galaxy phone without splashing out on a mainline Galaxy S26 series device shouldn’t have to wait long. Samsung also confirmed in an earnings call that the Galaxy Tab S12 series is on the way. Furthermore, we already know it will also launch Android XR glasses later this year. In other words, it’s looking like a busy second half of the year for the Galaxy maker.

In any event, the Galaxy S26 FE is tipped to arrive with 45W wired charging, Exynos power of some kind, and an S26-style camera bump. There’s no word on other details, such as battery capacity, camera hardware, or RAM/storage. But don’t be surprised if the new phone follows in the S25 FE’s footsteps.

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