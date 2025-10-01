Samsung doesn't have faith in thin phones, gets back to work on Galaxy S26 Plus

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has reportedly decided to bring back the Galaxy S26 Plus.

The phone could join the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, making it a quartet of devices.

The decision was apparently made due to lower-than-expected Galaxy S25 Edge sales.

We’ve heard rumors for a while now that Samsung could replace the Galaxy S26 Plus with the Galaxy S26 Edge. In fact, we’ve even uncovered evidence of this back in July. However, it sounds like Samsung will bring back the Galaxy S26 Plus after all.

Korean outlet The Elec (spotted via Jukanlosreve on X) reports that Samsung has begun development on a Galaxy S26 series phone with the project name M Plus. This suggests that we’re looking at a Galaxy S26 Plus. For what it’s worth, the previously revealed M1, M2, and M3 project names refer to the Galaxy S26 Pro, Galaxy S26 Edge, and Galaxy S26 Ultra, respectively.

The Elec also notes that the M Plus project has been “added,” and that the M1, M2, and M3 project are still in development. This suggests that we could have four Galaxy S26 series phones next year. That’s good news for fans of the Plus device. But why is Samsung making this apparent U-turn regarding the Plus model? It turns out S25 Edge sales might be the reason.

“Samsung Electronics recently added the (M Plus) development project due to lower-than-expected Galaxy S25 Edge sales,” a source told the outlet.

Do you want to see a Galaxy S26 Edge or S26 Plus? 27 votes S26 Edge for me 22 % I want to see an S26 Plus 78 %

More specifically, it’s believed that S25 Edge’s planned production volume from September to December is in the “low 300,000s.” By contrast, the S25 Plus’s planned production volume from September to December is apparently in the “low 500,000s.”

Either way, it seems like Samsung isn’t confident the Galaxy S26 Edge can deliver sales numbers to rival a Plus model. That’s particularly telling as Samsung’s Plus phones have traditionally been the least popular Galaxy S model each year.

