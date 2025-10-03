Poll: Do you want to see a Galaxy S26 Edge or S26 Plus?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung was widely expected to ditch the Galaxy S26 Plus for the S26 Edge, but a new report suggests that we could see both models. If confirmed, this would mean that we have four mainline Galaxy S26 phones next year.

Which one would you choose, though? That’s the topic of our featured poll today, so let us know by voting below. You can also leave a comment if you’ve got more on your mind.

Do you want to see a Galaxy S26 Edge or S26 Plus? 699 votes S26 Edge for me 19 % I want to see an S26 Plus 81 %

I can understand if you prefer the Plus variant, as it brings some of the Ultra phone’s perks (e.g., big battery, faster charging) to a lower price point. Samsung’s Plus phones also offer a tele camera, which is missing on the current Edge device. Furthermore, the S25 Edge was more expensive than the S25 Plus. So that would be a point in the S26 Plus’s favor if Samsung continued this pricing strategy.

Then again, the Galaxy S25 Edge certainly had some fans, so I wouldn’t be surprised if you wanted to see a sequel. The S25 Edge combines a slim and light design with a 6.7-inch screen. This is a refreshing change from the relatively heavy flagship phones we’ve seen in 2025, making it worth a look if you. But the current Edge has a small battery and slow charging, so we hope the S26 Edge addresses these two issues.

Either way, you can vote in the poll above to tell us which phone you’d rather see in 2026.

